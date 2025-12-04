International Superstar YOSHIKI Donates $100,000 for Thailand and Indonesia Flood Relief Immediately Following $100,000 Hong Kong Fire Disaster Donation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International music icon YOSHIKI has donated $100,000 through Yoshiki Foundation America 501(c)(3) to support victims of devastating floods in Southeast Asia, with $50,000 each going to the Red Cross Thailand and Red Cross Indonesia.

Japanese rock star YOSHIKI has donated $100,000 through Yoshiki Foundation America 501(c)(3) to support victims of devastating floods in Southeast Asia, with $50,000 each going to the Red Cross Thailand and Red Cross Indonesia. This follows his $100,000 donation last week to the Hong Kong Red Cross for victims of the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po district.

"I am deeply saddened by the reports of flood damage affecting Thailand and Indonesia. Seeing so many families losing their homes and livelihoods, I felt I needed to do what I could to help," said YOSHIKI. "With X JAPAN's arena concerts and classical performances in Thailand, I have built deep connections with the fans. Our bond through music has been incredibly meaningful. I haven't yet been able to visit Indonesia, but so many passionate fans there have always supported my music. When communities that are important to me are suffering, I cannot stand by. I express my deepest condolences to all those affected and to the families who have lost loved ones. I pray for swift relief and recovery."

Severe flooding has devastated communities across Thailand and Indonesia in recent weeks, displacing thousands of families. YOSHIKI has conducted donations and charity auctions during X JAPAN tours in Thailand. The November 26 fire at Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court housing estate rapidly spread across seven residential towers, leaving thousands displaced and the community devastated.

Thai Red Cross Society

http://redcross.or.th/

Indonesian Red Cross Society

https://pmi.or.id/

Three Decades of Humanitarian Response in the United States and Globally

YOSHIKI's donation continues his acclaimed humanitarian work spanning more than three decades. A Los Angeles resident for nearly 30 years, YOSHIKI has been particularly active in supporting his local community and disaster relief efforts across the United States.

Major U.S. Disaster Relief Contributions: In 2025, YOSHIKI donated $500,000 to Los Angeles wildfire relief, supporting multiple organizations, including MusiCares, American Red Cross, and local medical and humanitarian aid groups. In 2024, he contributed $100,000 to aid victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, YOSHIKI donated $100,000 to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund to support music professionals whose work was canceled. In 2017, YOSHIKI donated $125,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Long-term Commitment to Music and Mental Health: In 2021, YOSHIKI established an annual $100,000 grant through MusiCares to support music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health concerns—a commitment that continues today. He has also contributed $150,000 to the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami in support of music education.

International Humanitarian Work: YOSHIKI has supported numerous international disaster relief efforts, including the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in China—where he personally visited the devastated region, donated musical instruments to affected schools, and invited orphaned children to X Japan concerts—as well as the Great East Japan Earthquake, Taiwan earthquake relief (10 million yen), and Japan's Noto Peninsula earthquake (50 million yen).

Through Yoshiki Foundation America, YOSHIKI has donated over $3 million to charitable causes worldwide. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of "Asia's Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy" in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese government in 2021.

About YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, film director, and leader of the rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars. He was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence and described by Billboard as "a musical innovator." In 2025, Time magazine named YOSHIKI one of the Most Influential People in the TIME100 list. He lives and works in Los Angeles.

About Yoshiki Foundation America

Yoshiki Foundation America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation that supports disaster relief and recovery, mental health and suicide prevention, and refugee assistance worldwide. Founded in 2010, the organization has provided over $3 million in aid to victims of natural disasters and other charitable causes globally.

For more information, visit: www.yoshikifoundationamerica.org

