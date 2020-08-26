International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) Launches Safe Solid Surface Education Initiative

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA), an independent, not-for-profit trade association made up of companies that work with all surfacing materials, launched its Safe Solid Surface campaign. The idea behind the educational initiative is to help make architects, designers, healthcare facility planners, consumers and all other surfacing specifiers aware of the safe, clean and hygienic properties of solid surface during this time when cleanliness is so critical to our health.

This operating room at University Hospital in A Coruña, Spain, is one of 18 at the facility clad in KRION K-Life solid surface designed by Casa Solo Architecture. The architects, which specialize exclusively in the healthcare industry, chose solid surface because of its durability, easy cleaning, antibacterial properties, chemical resistance and seamless joints. PHOTO BY ARUME PHOTOGRAPHY These thermoformed Corian® solid surface benches designed by ZGF Architects were fabricated by Rick Wing for Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland, Ore. They illustrate that using hygienic material doesn't mean sacrificing design capability.

An article outlining the extensive reasons this material is a strong fit for those wanting to help ensure safe, quality materials are used in healthcare applications, commercial kitchens, the hospitality industry and even residential kitchen and bath applications has been put together by ISFA, the only non-profit association that focuses on all premium countertop and surfacing materials. Both a more in-depth article version and briefer article version can be downloaded and freely disseminated.

Outlines of the benefits of solid surface, including its hygienic and health-promoting properties, versatility, safety certifications and ease of maintenance, among others, along with a variety of photos are available on the ISFA website at www.isfanow.org/safesolidsurface and also on the blog at www.solidsurface.com/safe, a well-known website that provides education and other services regarding the solid surface product.

