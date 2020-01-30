International Swim and Sun Wear Baby Brand, i play., Announces Rebrand to green sprouts

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i play.®, a leading international baby product and lifestyle brand, today announced the company's rebrand from i play.® to green sprouts®. The company's swim and sun wear line will integrate with its feeding and wellness line, green sprouts®, under one unified brand name and message to cohesively focus on providing a full range of healthy, trusted, and proven everyday baby essentials for whole development. As part of the rebrand, parent company i play., Inc., reincorporated as Green Sprouts, Inc. earlier in 2019.

The new branding includes the reimagined green sprouts® logo with Buddy, the sprout mascot, appearing more radiant, active and fun to represent the company's vision for babies to learn, explore, and thrive as they grow to maximize their potential. The familiar green sprouts® main color palette is refreshed with playful shades of green, accompanied by a vibrant accent color palette to emphasize the healthy and happy development of children. A redesigned website provides a fresh and enjoyable navigation and shopping experience for consumers.

Along with its established baby care line, green sprouts® will continue to provide the same beloved swim and sun wear from the i play.® line that parents have come to trust for their babies and children. To streamline the transition, consumers and retailers can expect to see a combination "i play® by green sprouts®" logo on swim and sun wear product packaging and collateral throughout 2020 and 2021, with a full transition to "green sprouts®" by 2022.

"Uniting our brands under green sprouts® more effectively communicates our mission to provide a wide range of safe and practical products for a child's whole development," said Becky Cannon, President and Founder of Green Sprouts, Inc. "We will remain the familiar and trusted brand loved by parents and babies for 38 years, with a unified voice and visual identity to share our vision, products, and parenting resources."

Since 1982, the family-owned and -operated company, Green Sprouts, Inc., has closely collaborated with customers and suppliers to provide baby products that support whole development, along with resources for parenting naturally. The green sprouts® family of brands includes i play.® by green sprouts® baby wear, green sprouts® baby care, and grow healthy. grow happy.®, the whole baby resource. Visit greensproutsbaby.com to learn more about green sprouts'® full line of baby and toddler products and resources.

Contact:

Selena Hill

Press@greensproutsbaby.com

2000 Riverside Drive

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Green Sprouts, Inc.

grow healthy. grow happy. the whole baby guide

SOURCE Green Sprouts, Inc.