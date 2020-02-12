International Synchronized Drone Dancing Competition Announced for Girls & Boys, Grades 5-8

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drobots Company , a national leader in STEM and Drone educational experiences for students K-12, together with DroneBlocks , a provider of real-world application of drone technology and online curriculum announced this week that registration is now open for the Spring 2020 Synchronized Drone Dancing Competition (DDC).

Praised by teachers globally during the 2019 competition, DDC is the only international drone contest combining digital and visual arts with aerial robotics. "This was such a great learning experience," stated Judy May, Teacher at Glen Rose Middle School, Dallas, TX. "Students enjoyed the process, made friends, and learned so much about programming drones in a creative, fun way. The curriculum was exceptional."

DroneBlocks' Marisa Vickery states: "Our goal is to promote student involvement in STEM by combining coding with real-world drone applications. This competition encourages students skilled in the arts to collaborate with those interested in technology, allowing students to explore both the logical and creative sides of their brain. This is an incredible integration of choreography, art, music and technology; the purest example of what STEAM education truly is!"

"Drones provide a gateway to engage students in learning through exploration," says Robert Elwood, Founder/CEO of Drobots. "Providing the opportunity to collaborate, create, and choreograph four-dimensional drone performances is exceptional. Drobots is thrilled to be educating the next generation of change-makers and disruptors!"

Presentations are submitted virtually, allowing students to compete globally. Registration is only $20 and includes DroneBlocks' one-year licensed DDC curriculum ($700 value). Due to strong demand following the 2019 competition, the 2020 DDC is limited to 100 teams for 5th-8th grade students, perfect for any classroom, club, or after-school program.

Regardless of drone experience, all educators and students are encouraged to participate in this unique opportunity. DDC Judges are carefully selected from within the explosive drone/UAV industry, representing Drone Racing League, American Airlines, Women and Drones, and more.

About The Competition and Curriculum

The program seamlessly connects design flow and engineering with visual art and programming through a scaffolded curriculum for educators and students. Content and learning processes follow real-life application, exposing students to potential career paths while fostering problem-solving, creativity and collaboration.

Website: drobotscompany.com/dancing-drone-competition

SOURCE DroneBlocks

Related Links

https://drobotscompany.com/dancing-drone-competition/

