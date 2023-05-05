International Technology Awards Welcome New Judges with "Breathtaking" Expertise

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international software awards program, The SaaS Awards, today announces four new judges for the 2023 awards season.

The judges bring decades of experience from some of the most successful companies in the technology industry, including Microsoft, Meta and Amazon.

Judge Maneet Bansal Judge Deepthi Mohan

New judge Maneet Bansal, tech lead at Meta and Ivy League graduate, brings over 12 years of industry experience in distributed systems, computer security, IoT and AI. He said: "I am absolutely thrilled to join the esteemed judging panel for the Cloud Awards!

"As a passionate advocate for innovation and transformation in cloud computing, I can't wait to work alongside industry experts and thought leaders to recognize and honor the top performers in this rapidly-evolving field. Let's celebrate the pioneers and visionaries who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the cloud!"

Deepthi Mohan, Principal Technical Product Manager at Amazon Web Services, also joins the panel with more than 12 years of industry experience at organizations such as SAP Labs and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She said: "Being a part of the SaaS Awards panel of judges is a great opportunity to recognize and celebrate the innovation happening in the industry. I am excited to collaborate with such a talented and experienced group to identify the most promising SaaS solutions and highlight the impact they have on businesses and organizations."

Bansal and Mohan are joined by Raghuram Pendyala, a Principal Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft responsible for large-scale enterprise cloud platforms, and Sharda Kumari, a global business technology leader who has held prominent positions at Airbnb, Salesforce, Wells Fargo, and Avaya. Both have over 15 years' experience in their fields.

Head of Operations for The SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "We're discussing breathtaking expertise. Every participant in our awards programs benefits from this ever-growing pool of visionaries, from such innovative organizations. This helps cement The SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards, and The Cloud Security Awards as de-facto standards for recognition in the international technology community. The SaaS Awards has an imminent May deadline, so we look forward to working with the new judges to identify the best software."

The SaaS Awards are open for entries until May 19, 2023, recognizing excellence in over 50 categories including 'Best SaaS Product for Business or Accounting' and 'Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product.' For more information on the SaaS Awards, and to submit an entry, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

The Cloud Awards, recognizing excellence in cloud computing, is also accepting nominations through 20 October, while The Cloud Security Awards announces its finalists on 16 May and ultimate winners on 13 June.

