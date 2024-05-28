International Telecommunication Union and Linux Foundation Announce Intent to Launch the OpenWallet Forum

New OpenWallet Forum to foster global collaboration on secure, interoperable digital wallets.

GENEVA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the WSIS+20 Forum High-Level Event, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Linux Foundation announced their intent to launch the OpenWallet Forum, to help drive multi-stakeholder collaboration and discussions on interoperable digital wallets. The OpenWallet Forum will be hosted by the Linux Foundation and ITU, offering a platform for governments to engage with standards bodies and companies working on digital wallets.

The new collaboration builds on the success of the OpenWallet Foundation , which will remain focused on bringing developers together to work on open source software for secure interoperable wallets. The OpenWallet Foundation hosts core open source components for secure interoperable wallets, and ITU will drive supporting multi-stakeholder collaboration while UNICC will work with the Linux Foundation to provide a full mirror of all OpenWallet Foundation's git-based source code repositories. This collaboration will ensure that the software is available to a global audience. It will further provide a vehicle for channeling software contributions from UNICC partners and affiliates upstream to the OpenWallet Foundation's repositories.

Detailed information on opportunities to participate will be shared by the OpenWallet Foundation and the ITU closer to the launch of the OpenWallet Forum. For updates and news related to the OpenWallet Foundation, please visit openwallet.foundation .

About ITU

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), driving innovation in ICTs together with 193 Member States and a membership of over 1,000 companies, universities, and international and regional organizations. Established in 1865, it is the intergovernmental body responsible for coordinating the shared global use of the radio spectrum, promoting international cooperation in assigning satellite orbits, improving communication infrastructure in the developing world, and establishing the worldwide standards that foster seamless interconnection of a vast range of communications systems. From broadband networks to cutting-edge wireless technologies, aeronautical and maritime navigation, radio astronomy, oceanographic and satellite-based earth monitoring as well as converging fixed-mobile phone, Internet and broadcasting technologies, ITU is committed to connecting the world. Learn more: www.itu.int.

About UNICC

The International Computing Centre (UNICC) is the leading United Nations agency that provides Information Technology and Communications (ICT) services to all the other organizations within the United Nations System. Over the last four decades, UNICC has been continually expanding the services it is providing to its Partners in various parts of the world, and in various areas of ICT, including data science, service management, cyber security. As part of the UN family, UNICC shares its core values including integrity, respect for diversity and professionalism.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org

About the OpenWallet Foundation

The OpenWallet Foundation (OWF) provides a safe space for developers to collaborate on standards-based open source components that issuers, wallet providers and relying parties can use to bootstrap implementations that preserve user choice, security and privacy. With the Government Advisory Council, OWF brings the public and private sector together to work towards open, secure and interoperable digital wallets. OWF is an open initiative under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation and headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit openwallet.foundation.

