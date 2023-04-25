International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2023 and Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Partner to Deliver Live Event Broadcast Coverage and Executive Interviews

ITW Xtra Powered by JSA will livestream breaking news and insights from top thought leaders in the telecom, data center and digital infrastructure space

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, and International Telecoms Week (ITW) are joining forces to present ITW Xtra Powered by JSA, an innovative livestream broadcast covering breaking news and interviews directly from the conference floor of ITW 2023, the world's largest gathering of global executives spanning across the telecoms and digital infrastructure ecosystem. The conference takes place May 14 - 17 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

"This year marks the 16th Edition of International Telecoms Week, and it is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever before with 6,000+ attendees, 2,000+ companies and 120+ speakers with many conference enhancements, including the ITW Xtra Powered by JSA broadcast," states James Netherwood, Lead Product Manager of ITW. "JSA's media and production expertise has been key in offering the Xtra livestream broadcasts at our Capacity conferences over the past year, and we look forward to a dynamic series of interviews as we look ahead to ITW 2023."

ITW Xtra Powered by JSA will feature 30+ live interviews with ITW speakers, exhibitors and industry thought leaders from around the globe, bringing viewers the inside scoop on 'all things telecoms' from the biggest movers and shakers in the industry today. The 3-day broadcast begins Monday, May 15, and will simulcast across a variety of channels for viewers to tune in, including:

"Livestream coverage on this scale offers real-time access to breaking news and telecom executive insights while showcasing conference energy and enhancing the overall event experience for those in attendance and those tuning in virtually," continues JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "JSA is honored to partner with ITW to present ITW Xtra Powered by JSA, and our JSA team looks forward to interviewing the top thought leaders at the telecom industry's premier event."

In addition to the ITW Xtra Powered by JSA broadcast, JSA will host a panel "Getting to Greener Data: Actionable Insights from Sustainability Leaders," proceeded by the Greener Data Meeting of the Minds cocktail reception, providing a unique opportunity for ITW attendees to network with other sustainability-minded companies. See details on these events and the full conference agenda on ITW 2023's conference website .

Follow JSA's LinkedIn page for updates on the ITW Xtra Powered by JSA broadcast schedule. Interested in being a featured interview guest? Reach out to JSA at [email protected] .

About JSA

Celebrating over 18 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021 and 2022, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the U.S. by PRNEWS for 2022 and 2023, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

