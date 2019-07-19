International Titanium Association Receives Grant from National Science Foundation

DENVER, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Titanium Association (ITA) and its International Titanium Foundation (ITF), in a partnership with Michigan State University (MSU), has received a $21,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Initially, funds from NSF will be used to support up to 15 college students involved in metallurgy, engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies, enabling the students to attend the TITANIUM USA 2019 conference and exhibition, which will be held Sept. 21-25 in Mobile, Alabama USA.

Students attending the conference will be invited to meet with leaders of ITA's executive board to establish prospective internships and job opportunities within their organizations. Students are encouraged to submit academic posters on a given research topic, which will be displayed at the conference and to prepare a slide presentation in the general session which will be published in the official conference proceedings.

MSU submitted the grant proposal to the NSF on behalf of the ITA. The NSF grant is part of the ITA's outreach efforts to attract and retain students involved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), with the goal of enlisting them for the next generation of leaders in the worldwide titanium industry.

"As the 21st century global economy grows increasingly dependent upon human talent and innovation to create new efficiencies and products, the titanium industry's capacity to engage a broader base of human talent becomes increasingly vital," Jennifer Simpson, the ITA's executive director, said. ITA's Women in Titanium committee has a similar outreach effort to attract talented students.

ITA representatives and Dr. James F. Klausner, professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Michigan State University, produced the idea to apply for the NSF award. Klausner envisioned the ITA as having an important role in bridging the gap between industry and academia. ITA, a 501(c) trade organization, tasked with promoting work in the titanium industry as a valuable STEM field for graduate and undergraduate students—formed the International Titanium Foundation, a 501(c) (3), to create a new support group in the titanium industry.

ITA recognizes a need to make careers in the titanium field accessible to a diverse, non-traditional pool of STEM students. "The supportive funding from NSF will help to realize this diversity goal by allowing students from non-traditional backgrounds to attend the Titanium conference. The funding will reduce financial barriers that prevent low-income or first-generation students from participating," Simpson said.

Graduate and undergraduate students interested in being selected for the initial "travel support" to the ITA conference this September may visit the organization's website at Titanium.org for more details under the Events Tab. ITA is the global trade association of the world's primary titanium metal producers who together account for over 90% of worldwide titanium production. ITA's mission is to promote and support the use of titanium metal in new and existing applications by connecting the public interested in using titanium with specialists who may offer sales and technical assistance. ITA currently hosts over 200 member organizations worldwide.

Poster Applications may be submitted here

Abstracts for the General Session may be submitted here



Contact: Jennifer Simpson, Executive Director

Denver, Colorado USA

1-303-404-2221 Telephone

ita@titanium.org Email

SOURCE International Titanium Association

