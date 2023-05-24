International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

24 May, 2023, 12:25 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.  (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 ("Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders fixed the size of the board at six and elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Anton Drescher

108,705,702 (91.21 %)

10,479,565 (8.79 %)

Karl Hanneman

1 18,643,698 (99.55 %)

541,569 (0.45 %)

Stuart Harshaw

109,623,895 (91.98 %)

9,561,372 (8.02 %)

Marcelo Kim

108,658,993 (91.17 %)

10,526,274 (8.83 %)

Christopher Papagianis

117,128,771 (98.27 %)

2,056,496 (1.73 %)

Thomas Weng

118,050,005 (99.05 %)

1,135,262 (0.95 %)

The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (98.59% majority).

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at (855) 428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Also from this source

International Tower Hill Mines Files 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

International Tower Hill Mines Files 2022 Year End Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.