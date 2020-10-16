International Tower Hill Mines Announces the Closing of US $10.3 Million Public ATM Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSX: ITH) (NYSE-American: THM) (the "Company") today announces that, further to its previous announcement of September 2, 2020, the Company has now raised the full US $10.3 million available pursuant to its At-The-Market ("ATM") offering with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the "Offering").

The Company issued a total of 7,334,513 common shares at an average price of US $1.40 for gross proceeds of US $10.3 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") announced on July 15, 2020 to further de-risk the Livengood Gold Project and for environmental baseline studies. Following completion of the Offering, the Company has 194,908,184 common shares issued and outstanding.

Karl Hanneman, Chief Executive Officer, said "With completion of this financing, we ensured that the Company has more than enough funding to complete the PFS by October of next year. After completion of the PFS, this financing also gives us an excellent runway to advance the Livengood Gold Project in a disciplined and optimum manner for shareholders."

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls a 100% interest of the Livengood Gold Project, located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

