International Tower Hill Mines Files 2025 Year End Financial Results

News provided by

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Mar 11, 2026, 16:35 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-K on SEDAR+ at: www.sedarplus.ca, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

