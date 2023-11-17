International Trade Commission Makes Affirmative Preliminary Determination in Trade Cases on Aluminum Extrusions from China, Wiley Rein LLP Reports

News provided by

Wiley Rein LLP

17 Nov, 2023, 15:22 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a victory for U.S. aluminum extruders, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) today found there is a reasonable indication that the American aluminum extrusions industry is materially injured or threatened with injury due to imports from China, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

The Commission's affirmative vote comes in response to petitions filed October 4, 2023 by the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition, a coalition of 14 leading aluminum extruders in the United States, and the United Steelworkers (USW) union. The cases allege that unfairly dumped and subsidized imports of aluminum extrusions are injuring the domestic industry.

"U.S. aluminum extruders and their workers, including thousands of USW workers, are suffering as a result of unfairly traded imports from these countries," said Robert E. DeFrancesco, counsel to the petitioners and a partner in the International Trade Practice at Wiley. "Today's vote by the Commission takes the domestic industry one step closer to restoring a level playing field to the U.S. aluminum extrusions market."

On October 25, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the initiation of antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations into imports of aluminum extrusions from the subject countries. The dumping margins for imports are alleged to be as high as 376.85%.

The Commission's affirmative preliminary injury determination paves the way for the Commerce Department to move forward with its investigations. Commerce is expected to issue its preliminary CVD determination in December 2023 and its preliminary AD determination in March 2024.

If Commerce also reaches affirmative preliminary determinations in these cases, suspension of liquidation of import entries will begin, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will start to collect provisional AD and CVD duties from importers at that time, based on the preliminary margins calculated. 

If both the USITC and Commerce ultimately reach affirmative final determinations, AD and CVD orders on aluminum extrusions will be issued, imposing duties on the unfairly traded imports for a minimum of five years. Evasion, absorption, and circumvention of such duties are strictly illegal.

The Wiley team representing the petitioners also includes International Trade Practice co-chair Alan H. Price, partner Laura El-Sabaawi, associates Elizabeth S. Lee and Kimberly A. Reynolds, and international trade analyst Amy E. Sherman.

Media Contact:

Robert E. DeFrancesco
202.719.7473 | [email protected] 

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP

Also from this source

American Producers of Aluminum Extrusions File Trade Petitions to Combat Illegal and Unfair Dumping and Subsidies from 15 Countries, Wiley Rein LLP Reports

The U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition and the United Steelworkers (USW) union today filed petitions charging that unfairly traded imports of aluminum ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Trade Policy

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.