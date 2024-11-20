International Trade Commission Votes to Impose Duties on Shrimp from Four Countries

American Shrimp Processors Association

Nov 20, 2024, 10:16 ET

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the U.S. International Trade Commission voted in the affirmative on antidumping and countervailing duty petitions filed by the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) against imports of frozen warmwater shrimp from Ecuador, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. As a result of the Commission's vote, duties ranging from 2.24 to 221.82 percent will be imposed on imports of shrimp from the four countries.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of today's vote," said Trey Pearson, President of ASPA. "Today's vote validates what we have known all along – that dumped and subsidized imports are the reason our industry has been thrown into crisis. I could not be prouder that ASPA took the lead to file and win these cases on behalf of the entire domestic shrimp industry."
In addition to ASPA's processor members, more than 800 shrimp boats expressed their support for ASPA's petitions at the U.S. Department of Commerce last fall. In addition, dozens of processors and an unprecedented number of shrimp harvesters took the time to fill out questionnaires for the Commission's injury investigation.

"This has been a hard-fought battle against billions of dollars of imports, and I want to thank ASPA's members and all of the shrimpers that supported our efforts," continued Mr. Pearson. "I am deeply grateful to all of the small, family-owned American businesses that joined together in this fight. Today's result shows what can be achieved when we work together, and it gives me great hope for our industry's future."

SOURCE American Shrimp Processors Association

