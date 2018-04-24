International Trade Today Launches Life Sciences Trade Alert

Currently, trade professionals must track individual compliance developments from numerous federal agencies, a burden that puts importers at risk for millions of dollars in customs fines or revenue losses due to delays when regulatory changes are missed.

Life Sciences Trade Alert solves this challenge by aggregating trade compliance news from across the pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech regulatory landscape into a single, easy-to-read daily service that includes:

CBP entry and export requirements for the healthcare industry

FDA regulation and enforcement

ACE filing requirements

Country of origin and tariff classification rulings

Other PGA activities

"Our readers are experienced professionals in their areas of expertise and expect insight and knowledge in their information resources," explained Tim Warren, Life Sciences Trade Alert's Managing Editor. "Focused, timely and thorough, Life Sciences Trade Alert delivers 'just the facts' when it comes to life sciences import compliance: what is changing, how the changes will affect our readers, and what will happen next, all in a concise daily transmission."

The daily service includes a headline email, full PDF edition, links to source documentation and online access.

Life Sciences Trade Alert will be available as a paid subscription service beyond an extended introductory period. To start your free trial subscription, visit: lifesciencestradealert.com.

