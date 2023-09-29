INTERNATIONAL TRANSLATION DAY, SEPTEMBER 30, CELEBRATES WORLD LITERATURE--AND ITS TRANSLATORS

News provided by

Yale University Press

29 Sep, 2023, 00:01 ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale University Press is pleased to join with all those who celebrate International Translation Day on September 30, to recognize the vital role that translators play in cross-cultural understanding and the peaceful exchange of ideas.

Book publishers around the world mark this day to salute, in particular, translators of literature, who enable great works of literary art to reach readers of other languages, who might not have access to these works in their original form.

Continue Reading
Annie Ernaux - photo courtesy Yale University Press
Annie Ernaux - photo courtesy Yale University Press
Serhiy Zhadan - photo courtesy Yale University Press
Serhiy Zhadan - photo courtesy Yale University Press

Among these publishers is Yale University Press and its series The Margellos World Republic of Letters, named for Cecile and Theodore Margellos. In the sixteen years since its inception, this series of books has brought to the English-speaking world the work of dozens of leading literary artists and thinkers from Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Margellos titles celebrate the spirit of International Translation Day all year round as they stimulate international discourse and creative exchange.

A fundamental concept of the Margellos mission was a desire to honor the essential work of translators, and the series has always placed the translator's name on the cover of every book.

The theme for International Translation Day 2023 is "Translation unveils the many faces of humanity." Among "the many faces and stories made visible through translation" are those reflected in two new works by Ukraine's celebrated poet and novelist Serhiy ZhadanSky Above Kharkiv, a firsthand account of the ongoing war, translated by Reilly Costigan-Humes and Isaac Stackhouse Wheeler, and How Fire Descends, a collection of poems translated by Virlana Tkacz and Wanda Phipps. The winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, Annie Ernaux, reflects a varied array of faces in a very different set of circumstances in Look at the Lights, My Love, translated by Alison L. Strayer.

International Translation Day started with a resolution adopted in the United Nations General Assembly on May 24, 2017. Every September 30 is dedicated to honoring the role of translation professionals because they promote peace and friendship across nations.

SOURCE Yale University Press

Also from this source

Ned Blackhawk's Landmark History of United States Longlisted for 2023 National Book Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.