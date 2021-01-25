International Transport Systems (ITS) Launches Their New Instant Pricing Portal "FLATBED.ONE"

ELMHURST, Ill., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITS has launched "FLATBED.ONE". This pricing portal provides instant flatbed or stepdeck rates to and from anywhere in the USA. With this new portal, shippers can quickly receive full/partial rates and book trucks through the digital portal. This system will speed up the process of determining shipping costs and securing a truck to move the shipment. Shippers transporting machinery, equipment, building products, steel, and other items can save on shipping costs with instant competitive market rates.

Ron Cornille, President, "At ITS we usually quote 300-400 loads per day across the US & Canada and we have been doing this for over 20 years. With our knowledge and history in the spot market for flatbed and specialized hauling, we want to provide our clients a quick and easy solution for pricing and securing a truck. Our digital pricing portal "FLATBED.ONE" provides that solution. FLATBED.ONE, combined with our experienced teams, can get your freight rolling quickly, efficiently, and ensure your product gets to the destination on time."

ITS was established in 1998 providing shipping solutions to various industries including construction, machinery, airlines, and OEMs. Our highly experienced staff can arrange shipping for partial, full, and over-size permit loads. ITS has developed this new technology to ensure safe and reliable transportation solutions to our clients.

For further information contact: Ron Cornille

[email protected]

630-730-3660

877-663-2200

www.flatbed.one

www.itransys.com

SOURCE International Transport Systems

