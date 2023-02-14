International Transportation & Marine Agency Selects Two Sigma Insurance Quantified's SubmissionIQ to Enhance Underwriting

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (TSIQ), a leading underwriting technology company for the commercial property and casualty industry, today announced that International Transportation & Marine Agency, LLC (ITMA), an underwriting business within the MSIG North America group of companies, has selected TSIQ's integrated underwriting workbench, SubmissionIQ to power its underwriting practice.

The sheer volume of submissions received by ITMA, coupled with the necessity to turn around decisions in a timely, consistent manner, drove the decision to partner with TSIQ. The SubmissionIQ workbench, which is live and deployed across ITMA's underwriting team, significantly reduces manual data entry while surfacing critical information, allowing them to respond quickly to submissions with high confidence in the data behind their decisions.

"With SubmissionIQ in place, we are already realizing the value of faster and more accurate management of our submission flow, giving us a competitive edge and opening up new opportunities," said Eric Kaitz, CEO of ITMA.

"We are excited about our partnership with TSIQ and look forward to future developments and the continuation of our relationship," added David Mocklow, Chief Financial & Claim Officer at ITMA's parent company, MS Distribution Holdings, Inc..

Founded in 2001, ITMA connects its customers to marine and other specialty lines of insurance, including light commercial trucking and coverage for auto physical damage and motor truck cargo products. The agency's focus on the commercial transport aligns seamlessly with TSIQ's specialist expertise in the sector.

"In many ways, ITMA is an ideal partner for us," said Shireen Braun, Head of Client Services at TSIQ. "In a few months' time, we have worked closely with the ITMA team to deliver a user experience that eliminates significant data entry and provides decision support tools that will help the team scale operationally, while opening up new possibilities for role expansion and growth. We're very excited to be working with all underwriting stakeholders at ITMA to help the firm realize new efficiencies and growth opportunities."

About International Transportation & Marine Agency

MSIG North America is the marketing name used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIG"), and its subsidiary companies. MSIG is a US based holding company that includes insurers underwriting coverage. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. MSIG also includes MS Distribution Holdings, Inc., which includes insurance program producers International Transportation & Marine Office, LLC and International Transportation & Marine Agency, LLC.

About Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (TSIQ)

Two Sigma Insurance Quantified is an underwriting technology provider that arms commercial property and casualty insurance carriers and MGAs with the data and analytics they need to grow their business, improve underwriting profitability and be a preferred partner and employer. Backed by Two Sigma, a pioneer and global leader in the financial sciences, we believe that systematically delivering the right data, to the right people at the right time through a unified underwriting workbench will enable faster coverage decisions, more agile product innovation and significant risk reduction for all participants in the underwriting value chain. Learn more at www.twosigmaiq.com .

