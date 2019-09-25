International Trauma Expert Unveils Revolutionary Training Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally known expert on trauma-informed care, Elizabeth Power, has unveiled a revolutionary program academy to deliver trauma-informed care.

The Trauma Informed Academy addresses the impact of traumatic events through online learning, instructor led classes, retreats, and coaching using the Trauma Responsive System (TRS) model. The TRS focuses on traditional indigenous values: win-win strategies that emphasize respect, the present, strengths, skills that foster respect, humility and connections with self-and others.

TIA courses and the TRS are for those who specialize in healthcare, social services, education, faith communities and customer service and for survivors. Service providers and survivors alike report reductions in the time, trauma and costs of healing.

Traumatic experiences include not only abuse, but also medical crises, natural disasters, crime victimization and more, recognizing the subjective nature of experience and using impact rather than name as the criteria.

The TRS incorporates current research on traumatic experiences as a primary cause of problematic behavior such as addiction and provides solutions for recovery.

"The Trauma-Responsive System integrates everything we've learned in the last 30 years addressing trauma and responding to it as a topic," says Power. "People who are trauma-informed need to walk the talk—be trauma-responsive. One focal point is that we believe everyone is trauma-exposed.

"Collaboration, cooperation, a focus on the sacredness of all life or deep respect, self-awareness and self-regulation are some hallmarks of the Trauma-Responsive System. Even though it's a collection of topics and courses organized around nine elements, they all relate to each other. The content is immediately usable, and applicable to everyone. We'll continue to add videos, text and other content."

"The Trauma-Informed Academy houses online assets and courses, and we continue with a robust schedule of agency-based training and offering our coaching programs."

EPower & Associates, Inc., founded by Power, is a worldwide provider of personal and professional education. She is an adjunct instructor in Psychiatry at Georgetown University Medical Center and a Vanderbilt graduate. Providing instructor-led training to over 2,500 people each year, she has a strong history and broad multidisciplinary base on which to call.

She is an authorized provider of Sidran Institute's program, Risking Connection, in social service and faith communities. She teaches TI-Med (Trauma Informed Medical Care) in the Psychiatry Department of Georgetown University Medical Center, and helped in the development of a national model of TIC for Japan. Power has lived experience of trauma.

