International Travelers Should Plan Ahead, Book Early Says New Study from CheapAir.com

CALABASAS, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans plan to travel abroad this year, CheapAir.com today released its 2022 International Airfare Study uncovering how to get the best prices on international flights departing the United States. The study evaluated 917 million airfares across 10 global regions to assess when to buy flights for the best deal, the cheapest day to depart, the best-value month to travel and the impact of seasonal variations. While unprecedented factors are impacting airfare costs this year, such as oil price volatility, geopolitical landscape, current travel demand and airline staffing shortages, the key takeaway is to plan ahead and book early.

The study revealed regardless of destination, the cheapest days to depart the U.S. for an international trip are Tuesday and Wednesday. It also showed that the most affordable month to travel is October and the most expensive month is December, depending on region and season.

"After long lockdowns, revenge travel is on the rise, but so are airfare prices," said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. "So, for those who want to travel abroad, the insights from this study are here to help them make smart buying decisions. Things to consider include not only price but also seasonality, payment options and the flexibility to cancel or reschedule. Tapping into the study's latest findings can help travelers make the best decisions to suit their individual needs."

Below is a snapshot of the best time to buy, depart and travel for 10 regions covered within the International Airfare Study.

Canada : The best window to purchase flights is 3.5 months to 10 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 205 days from departure. Cheapest months to travel are February and March while August and December are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 3.5 months to 10 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 205 days from departure. Cheapest months to travel are February and March while August and December are the most expensive. Mexico : The best window to purchase flights is 1 month to 4.5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 70 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are January and February, while the rest of the year does not have a significant difference in fares.

The best window to purchase flights is 1 month to 4.5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 70 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are January and February, while the rest of the year does not have a significant difference in fares. Caribbean : The best window to purchase flights is 1.5 months to 5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 75 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are September and October while July and December are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 1.5 months to 5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 75 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are September and October while July and December are the most expensive. Central America : The best window to purchase flights is 2 months to 5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 88 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are September and October while July and December are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 2 months to 5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 88 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are September and October while July and December are the most expensive. South America : The best window to purchase flights is 1.5 months to 4.5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 79 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are September, October and May while July and December are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 1.5 months to 4.5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 79 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are September, October and May while July and December are the most expensive. Europe : The best window to purchase flights is 1 month to 6.5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 79 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are October and November while May and June are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 1 month to 6.5 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 79 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are October and November while May and June are the most expensive. Africa : The best window to purchase flights is 2 months to 10 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 213 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are October and November while July and December are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 2 months to 10 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 213 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are October and November while July and December are the most expensive. South Pacific: The best window to purchase flights is 9.5 months to 10 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 309 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are January and April while October and November are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 9.5 months to 10 months in advance of travel, with the average best day to buy approximately 309 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are January and April while October and November are the most expensive. Asia : The best window to purchase flights is 10 months in advance, with the average best day to buy approximately 314 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are January and April while December and August are the most expensive.

The best window to purchase flights is 10 months in advance, with the average best day to buy approximately 314 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are January and April while December and August are the most expensive. Middle East : The best window to purchase flights is 2 months to 10 months in advance, with the average best day to buy approximately 94 days from departure. The cheapest months to travel are October and November while December and July are the most expensive.

Depending on destination or unforeseen current events, airfare prices can vary more than the average. Travelers can, in conjunction with the International Airfare Study guidelines and recommendations, use tools such as CheapAir.com's Best Time to Buy Flights Widget to check specific itineraries for the best times to book the cheapest flights. Additionally, consumers who book flights with CheapAir.com are covered by " Price Drop Payback ," which reimburses customers up to $100 per airline ticket if prices drop after purchase. CheapAir.com also makes it easy to purchase airfare with payment flexibility options from cryptocurrency payments to monthly financing.

For more information, data and insights on the best ways to save on international airfare, especially specific details around regional seasonality and the best times to buy, check out the full CheapAir.com 2022 International Airfare Study.

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in California, CheapAir.com is powered by a team of 50 travel enthusiasts who use cutting edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options from across the web, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. For expert travel advice, deals and inspiration, connect with us on Facebook or Twitter .

CEO Jeff Klee started CheapAir.com in 1989 from his college dorm room after getting a crash course in the airline industry while planning a backpacking trip through Europe on a student's budget. CheapAir.com still takes a creative approach to helping travelers to find the best trips. Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir has helped over five million people buy plane tickets with confidence.

Media Contact:

Geetha Kerlin

6302480434

[email protected]

SOURCE CheapAir