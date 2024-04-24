International Truck Integrates Allison Fully Automatic Transmissions with S13 Engine

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Apr 24, 2024, 19:28 ET

Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) and 4000 Series™ now available to order as the exclusive fully automatic in International RH and HX Series trucks, respectively.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission announced today that International Truck, a Navistar brand, has integrated Allison fully automatic transmissions into S13-equipped trucks. Through the partnership's continued collaboration, the award-winning Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) is now available to order in International RH trucks equipped with the S13 engine. Additionally, the Allison 4000 Series™ is also available to order with S13-equipped International HX trucks.

Allison 3414 RHS-equipped International RH trucks have been selected by some of the largest fleets in North America including leading wholesale food distributors since launching with the Navistar A26 engine in 2020.

As part of the S13 engine launch plan, Navistar recognized the need for additional powertrain options. With the combination of Allison fully automatic transmissions, International's RH and HX platforms, and the Navistar S13 engine, customers are presented with two high-performance solutions with superior acceleration and optimized efficiency.

"We are proud to collaborate with International Truck to pair both the 3414 RHS and 4000 Series fully automatic transmissions with the Navistar S13 engine for an industry-leading driving experience," said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. "Specifically, the 3414 RHS fully automatic transmission offers increased horsepower and a lighter weight, translating into more deliveries, more loads and more productivity."

Since launching with the Navistar A26 engine in 2020, 3414 RHS-equipped International RH trucks have been selected by some of the largest fleets in North America including leading wholesale food distributors. The award-winning fully automatic transmission has also gained traction with regional food and beverage distribution fleets.

The 3414 RHS fully automatic transmission is designed to enhance vehicle handling and maneuverability in urban duty cycles. It provides superior performance and efficiency while improving fuel economy by up to 8% compared to the Allison 3000 Highway Series™ transmission. Additionally, it eliminates downtime associated with automated manual transmissions (AMTs) by avoiding the need for clutch replacements.

For more information on the Allison fully automatic experience, visit allisontransmission.com

About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

