International Truck Integrates Allison Fully Automatic Transmissions with S13 Engine

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission announced today that International Truck, a Navistar brand, has integrated Allison fully automatic transmissions into S13-equipped trucks. Through the partnership's continued collaboration, the award-winning Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) is now available to order in International RH trucks equipped with the S13 engine. Additionally, the Allison 4000 Series™ is also available to order with S13-equipped International HX trucks.

Allison 3414 RHS-equipped International RH trucks have been selected by some of the largest fleets in North America including leading wholesale food distributors since launching with the Navistar A26 engine in 2020.

As part of the S13 engine launch plan, Navistar recognized the need for additional powertrain options. With the combination of Allison fully automatic transmissions, International's RH and HX platforms, and the Navistar S13 engine, customers are presented with two high-performance solutions with superior acceleration and optimized efficiency.

"We are proud to collaborate with International Truck to pair both the 3414 RHS and 4000 Series fully automatic transmissions with the Navistar S13 engine for an industry-leading driving experience," said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. "Specifically, the 3414 RHS fully automatic transmission offers increased horsepower and a lighter weight, translating into more deliveries, more loads and more productivity."

Since launching with the Navistar A26 engine in 2020, 3414 RHS-equipped International RH trucks have been selected by some of the largest fleets in North America including leading wholesale food distributors. The award-winning fully automatic transmission has also gained traction with regional food and beverage distribution fleets.

The 3414 RHS fully automatic transmission is designed to enhance vehicle handling and maneuverability in urban duty cycles. It provides superior performance and efficiency while improving fuel economy by up to 8% compared to the Allison 3000 Highway Series™ transmission. Additionally, it eliminates downtime associated with automated manual transmissions (AMTs) by avoiding the need for clutch replacements.

