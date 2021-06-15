International Truck Recognizes Fred Scheler As The 2020 North American Dealer Of The Year

LISLE, Ill., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International® Truck, the commercial truck brand of Navistar, Inc., recently announced that Frederick P. Scheler, Dealer Principal of the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Five Star International, LLC is being honored as its 2020 North American Dealer of the Year. The prestigious award recognizes top International® dealers for their commitment to provide industry-leading uptime and unparalleled performance in annual sales, service and customer satisfaction.

"It's an honor to present Fred and his entire staff at Five Star International with the 2020 North American Dealer of the Year Award in recognition of their outstanding achievements," said Friedrich Baumann, President of Sales, Marketing & Aftersales. "From opening a new location, to his persistent focus on uptime, and most importantly his exceptional customer service and support, Fred and his team have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the International Truck brand. We would like to extend our gratitude to Fred and his team for exemplifying what it means to be a part of the Navistar family."

Five Star International operates eight locations throughout Pennsylvania featuring over 120 service bays. The company also bolsters 90 highly qualified, certified service technicians equipped with the latest technology and tools to accommodate any issues that customers need addressed. The company has three full service body shops and services include 24-hour towing and roadside assistance, accelerated service locations, on-site repair and maintenance, and a fleet of emergency service and towing vehicles to always get the job done.

Five Star International employs over 265 talented staff members who work tirelessly in order to maintain the best customer service possible, something Scheler regards highly within his company.

"I am truly honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of Five Star International," said Scheler. "This would not have been possible if not for the unrelenting effort of our talented team of professionals, as well as our loyal customers who motivate our team to be our best each and every day."

Five Star International was also included amongst a select group of dealers to receive the 2020 International Truck Presidential Award, which recognizes the top 8% of International dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in operations, financial standards, market representation and customer satisfaction. Scheler and his team have now been recognized for this prestigious award four times, a true testament to their continued commitment to the International Truck brand.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

About Five Star International

Five Star International, LLC began in 1974 when Peter F. Scheler purchased the Erie, PA International Motor Truck branch from the International Harvester Company. Five Star International has added locations in Allentown, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading, Williamsport, York and most recently Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Five Star also provides full service leasing and rentals through its affiliate company Five Star Idealease, LLC.

