International Truck Recognizes Waters Group as 2022 North American Dealer of the Year; Names Presidential Award Winners

News provided by

Navistar International Corporation

22 May, 2023, 15:15 ET

LISLE, Ill., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Truck announced WATERS Group as the 2022 North American Truck Dealer of the Year. The prominent award recognizes the top International® Truck dealer for their commitment to provide industry-leading uptime and unparalleled performance in annual sales, service and customer satisfaction. Dealer Principal David Waters and his son, Vaughan Waters, were in attendance to accept the award.

Continue Reading
WATERS Group Vaughan Waters (middle left) and David Waters (middle right) accept their International Truck 2022 North American Truck Dealer of the Year award from Navistar President and CEO Mathias Carlbaum (far right) and EVP, Commercial Operations Goran Nyberg (far left) at the annual President's Club meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.
WATERS Group Vaughan Waters (middle left) and David Waters (middle right) accept their International Truck 2022 North American Truck Dealer of the Year award from Navistar President and CEO Mathias Carlbaum (far right) and EVP, Commercial Operations Goran Nyberg (far left) at the annual President's Club meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

"WATERS Group has a customer-first mindset that Navistar values in our dealers and they have forged phenomenal relationships with local fleets, resulting in notable sales numbers," said Jeff Felix, group vice president, Dealer Sales and Operations. "Because of their rich legacy, community involvement and family-oriented business model, we are proud to have them as one of the many successful dealerships in our vast dealer network."

WATERS Group, a Mississippi-based International® truck and IC Bus® dealer group, currently operates six locations and employs more than 300 people. The Waters family acquired the International franchise in 1938 when Ray Waters Sr. founded the company in Columbus, Miss. Now 85 years later, the company is managed by the third and fourth generation family members: Mike, ML, and David Waters and their sons Michael, Josh, and Vaughan Waters. respectively.

"A core goal of our company and a stated WATERS Family Value is to achieve B.O.B. Excellence (Best of the Best) in all we do," said David Waters. "This is a goal we set for each and every team member throughout our company. This was a tremendous team effort by all our employees and vendor partners that has allowed the WATERS Group to be recognized. Most importantly, we appreciate our customers having faith and trust in us to serve their transportation needs."

In 2022, WATERS Group delivered more than 500 units to customers, sold nearly $21 million in parts, and all dealer locations received Prestige Standards certification for customer service. Three WATERS Group sales employees received the Champions Club recognition for Top Delivered Truck Units (DTU) numbers and the Customer Advocate award. In 2019, WATERS Group was also named a top three performing dealer group by International Truck.

"Our team works diligently to go above and beyond for our customers as we instill a 'customer first' philosophy in all do," said David Waters. "Our business model is simple: happy customers plus happy employees equals a successful business."

In addition to Dealer of the Year, International Truck recognizes several dealerships with high vehicle and parts sales numbers, repair velocity and Prestige Standards customer service.

The 2022 Presidential Award winners are:

  • Beauce/Amiante Group
  • Cornhusker International Trucks
  • Cumberland International
  • Diamond Group
  • Gibbs Truck Centers
  • Maxim Transportation Services, Inc.
  • Nelson Leasing, Inc.
  • Rechtien Group
  • Reseau Dynamique
  • Selking International
  • Waters Group
  • West Michigan International, LLC
  • Wieland Sales, Inc.
  • Winslow Gerolamy Motors

To locate the nearest International dealer, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/dealer-locator.

About Navistar
Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Website: Navistar.com/News

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

Also from this source

Navistar Partners With Infrastructure Solutions Provider Quanta Services

Navistar demonstrates continued support of customer electrification journeys

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.