International Union of Elevator Constructors Celebrates America's Heroes, The Men and Women Who Keep Our Nation Running: Workers

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union of Elevator Constructors today issued the following statement:

"Today, we celebrate working people across the country – the individuals who go to work each day to earn a paycheck and provide for themselves, as well as their families," said IUEC General President Frank J. Christensen. "Whether they work in a hospital or factory, an office or a classroom, working people are the backbone of America.

"Working people, including the tens of thousands of hardworking elevator constructors I have the honor of representing, keep our largest cities and our smallest towns running.

"A time of celebration, Labor Day 2021 is also a day for reflection, as just weeks ago, working people lost our fiercest ally. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka understood the issues that matter most to working people – safety and training, family-sustaining wages, and the right to retire with dignity. Better yet, Rich understood working people. A lifelong champion of labor, he fought for fair wages and affordable healthcare. He fought to ensure workers have a seat at the table, and he fought for an economy that works for everyone.

"The ongoing pandemic has shown Americans, and the rest of the world for that matter, the value of hard work and the vital role workers play in everyday life. Heroes no longer wear capes – they no longer have X-ray vision. Today's heroes don PPE – they erect bridges, write prescriptions, and repair elevators.

"Let us join together to celebrate working people tomorrow just as we do today; for without them, we truly have nothing."

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL UNION OF ELEVATOR CONSTRUCTORS

The International Union of Elevator Constructors represents more than 31,000 of the most qualified and trained elevator constructors in the world. Members assemble, install, and replace elevators, escalators, dumbwaiters, moving walkways, and similar equipment in new and old buildings alike. Elevator constructors also maintain and repair this equipment and modernize older equipment.

Contact:

Kristen Thomaselli

304-670-7174

[email protected]

SOURCE International Union of Elevator Constructors