International Union of Elevator Constructors Endorses Kamala Harris For President

COLUMBIA, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union of Elevator Constructors General President Frank J. Christensen today issued the following statement:

"The International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC), representing the highly skilled men and women of the number one blue-collar trade in the nation, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election. On behalf of our union's more than 31,000 members, endorsing Harris, who has been a key figure in the most pro-union, pro-worker administration of our lifetime, is the right choice.

"With Harris in the White House, we can continue making progress in building an economy that works for working people. Just like President Joe Biden, Harris knows that America was built by the middle class – and that unions built the middle class. This is why the Biden-Harris administration has prioritized the creation of good-paying, union jobs as part of each of its legislative wins. From the Inflation Reduction Act to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris administration has kept workers and working families – their wages, their healthcare, and their safety – top of mind.

"This November, we must vote Harris in the White House to keep the momentum going – we've come too far to back down now. A Harris White House would protect and expand federal infrastructure investments, support workers' rights to form or join a union, and fight against low-road contractors. Simply put, a vote for Harris is a vote for good union jobs."

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL UNION OF ELEVATOR CONSTRUCTORS

The International Union of Elevator Constructors represents more than 31,000 of the most qualified and trained elevator constructors in the world. Members construct, modernize, maintain, and repair elevators, escalators, dumbwaiters, moving walkways, and similar equipment in new and existing buildings.

