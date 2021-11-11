International Union of Elevator Constructors Recognizes Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union of Elevator Constructors General President Frank J. Christensen today issued the following statement:

"Courage, honor, diligence, and sacrifice – these are just some of the words that come to mind when examining the qualities of individuals who served and continue to serve in the military. Today, we recognize these heroes – we honor the men and women whose service and sacrifice better shaped America's present and future.

"For myself and the more than 31,000 members of the International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC), honoring and thanking veterans who served in the United States military has never been a one-day occurrence. We wholeheartedly believe that recognizing those who served must not only take place in mid-November.

"On behalf of the IUEC, I pray that the road on which our veterans, as well as military families, travel is paved with health and good fortune. Furthermore, all veterans and transitioning active-duty service members should be aware of the apprenticeship and career opportunities awaiting them should they wish to pursue a post-military career in the union elevator industry.

"Veterans are a vital piece of the fabric of our great country. Their contributions to society – from protecting individual liberties to operating as democracy's fiercest ally – are invaluable to say the least.

"That said, our veterans deserve fulfilling, sustainable careers upon their transition from military to civilian life, and the IUEC's apprenticeship training is a pathway to these very careers. Our apprentices earn wages and benefits as they are enrolled in the program from which they ultimately graduate debt-free. What's more, veterans enrolled in an IUEC apprenticeship can supplement their income by also utilizing their GI Bill benefits.

"Our union members view service as a lifelong commitment, and to the brave individuals who served our nation, we not only thank and honor you, we invite you to join us as part of the building trades community. The union, just like the military, is a team, and I can assure you that together, we are strong and, together, we cannot and will not fail."

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL UNION OF ELEVATOR CONSTRUCTORS

The International Union of Elevator Constructors represents more than 31,000 of the most qualified and trained elevator constructors in the world. Members construct, modernize, maintain, and repair elevators, escalators, dumbwaiters, moving walkways, and similar equipment in new and existing buildings.

Contact:

Kristen Thomaselli

410-953-6150

[email protected]

https://www.iuec.org

SOURCE International Union of Elevator Constructors