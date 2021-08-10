International Union of Elevator Constructors Statement on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union of Elevator Constructors today issued the following statement following the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:

"The epitome of solidarity and grit, President Trumka was nothing short of a working-class hero," said IUEC General President Frank J. Christensen. "A champion of workers and working families across the country, his prowess as a labor leader was only matched by his decency.

"Devoted to labor and loyal to America's workforce, Rich's blue-collar roots helped define him. His devotion to not only unions, but democracy as a whole, was evidenced by his worthy efforts to combat various forms of economic and social injustice.

"General Secretary-Treasurer Larry McGann and I had the honor of serving on the Board of the Union Sportsmen's Alliance with Rich, and we agree that he was a union man to the core. Rich loved his family, and he loved our country – he was all things good.

"Rich and his vision will be sorely missed by working people and the labor movement in its entirety. On behalf of the more than 30,000 members represented by the International Union of Elevator Constructors, we pledge to honor his legacy with action."

