International Van Lines is Now Franchising

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The moving industry is one of the oldest and largest industries in the country. According to the American Moving & Storage Association, there is an average of $3.6 billion spent annually on moving. However, it's had its share of challenges coming up with new ways of innovating. In an industry that requires human efforts, International Van Lines focused its attention on a unique business model. The two most frequent complaints that moving companies get are delays and additional charges. IVL's franchise opportunity is aimed toward providing its customers with better service and potential franchisees a low startup cost.

International Van Lines is now offering a franchise opportunity in the moving industry.

IVL started primarily as an international moving and logistics company. In 2012, they bought their first truck to try their hand at domestic moving and quickly found that there were more opportunities for growth. They were featured in the Inc. 5000 in 2017 and 2019 as one of America's fastest-growing companies. IVL is also currently ranked number one for moving by several third-party consumer groups, and CEO Joshua Morales is a member of the Forbes counsel.

IVL's unique business model is geared toward getting franchise locations up quickly and at a low startup cost. They will play a significant role in making sure each site is thriving and has the tools they need to get the job done right. Two unique aspects of their offering are the international moving piece and logistics for domestic moves. Potential partners will not need to invest large sums of money into purchasing tractor-trailers. They will provide all the trucking for each location, and their responsibilities will only be on the front end (packing and loading). It will reduce operating costs for all sites and help streamline the delivery process.

IVL feels that they can build a strong brand that provides quality moving services. Their goal is to find like-minded individuals who have a passion for working with people and is driven toward growing their business. They strongly feel that their business model will be more effective than any other franchise in the moving industry. If you have any questions about becoming a partner, please visit their moving franchise page, and they will have someone get back to you within 24 hours.

