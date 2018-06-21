International Water Foundation One Drop to Partner with Phillips Auction House and Notable Contemporary Artists to Raise $15M to Benefit Safe Water Initiatives in Latin America

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Phillips Auction House, international water foundation One Drop is pleased to announce Art for One Drop, a contemporary art charity auction that will raise funds for One Drop's safe water initiatives in Latin America. In an exclusive collaboration with the Sprüth Magers gallery, and under the direction of renowned curator and critic Philipp Kaiser, Art for One Drop will kick off Phillips' fall sale season on September 21.
Fifty of some of the most recognized and admired artists worldwide have graciously donated works of art to the auction, including:
|
Rita Ackermann
David Altmejd
Cory Arcangel
Nairy Baghramian
Walead Beshty
Carol Bove
Ed Clark
Olafur Eliasson
Tracey Emin
Charles Gaines
Jennifer Guidi
Andreas Gursky
David Hammons
Camille Henrot
Jenny Holzer
Thomas Houseago
Gary Hume
Anne Imhof
Rashid Johnson
Wyatt Kahn
Ellsworth Kelly
Barbara Kruger
Louise Lawler
|
Tony Lewis
Glenn Ligon
Nate Lowman
Sarah Lucas
Mark Manders
Paul McCarthy
Vik Muniz
Catherine Opie
Gabriel Orozco
Angel Otero
Nicolas Party
Adam Pendleton
Giuseppe Penone
Paola Pivi
Rob Pruitt
Ugo Rondinone
Sterling Ruby
Gary Simmons
Lorna Simpson
Do-Ho Suh
Kara Walker
Kelley Walker
Christopher Wool
Established in 2007 by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, the One Drop foundation has 13 active water access projects in Latin America, Africa and India that will reach over 1.3 million beneficiaries once completed. But providing access to safe water is only the first step. One Drop's unique approach to international development is intrinsically linked to the arts, leveraging its knowledge from Cirque du Soleil in the creation of Social Art for Behavior Change programs. These locally-inspired social art activities such as theater, murals, videos and exhibitions foster positive behavior change that empowers communities to take ownership of the projects over time.
"Access to safe water is one of the most important ways to support the development of communities around the world and Phillips is honored to work with One Drop on this important auction," said Edward Dolman, Chief Executive Officer of Phillips. "We are truly grateful for the outpouring of generosity we have seen from some of the most important artists working today. The works of art they have donated have never been offered at auction and we are confident that they will bring additional awareness to this vital initiative."
Benefiting safe water projects in Latin America
The funds raised on September 21 at Phillips for Art for One Drop will benefit One Drop's life-changing work in Latin America, namely through its Lazos de Agua program centered on Social Art for Behaviour Change that will help transform the lives of more than 200,000 people in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia and Paraguay, through sustainable access to safe water and sanitation.
"With the Art for One Drop charity auction, incredibly generous artists, art dealers, galleries, art advisors and Phillips are joining us to say out loud that we need and want to change the world in a bold and positive way," said One Drop founder Guy Laliberté. "2.1 billion people worldwide lack safe drinking water at home. We are coming together to continue reducing that staggering number. Seeing this ambitious project come to life has further propelled my passion for art and my belief that art, in its many forms, can be a strong catalyst for change."
Art for One Drop will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 6pm at 450 Park Avenue in New York City. For more information visit: www.artforonedrop.org.
