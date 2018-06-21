International Water Foundation One Drop to Partner with Phillips Auction House and Notable Contemporary Artists to Raise $15M to Benefit Safe Water Initiatives in Latin America

Fifty of some of the most recognized and admired artists worldwide have graciously donated works of art to the auction, including:







Rita Ackermann David Altmejd Cory Arcangel Nairy Baghramian Walead Beshty Carol Bove Ed Clark Olafur Eliasson Tracey Emin Charles Gaines Jennifer Guidi Andreas Gursky David Hammons Camille Henrot Jenny Holzer Thomas Houseago Gary Hume Anne Imhof Rashid Johnson Wyatt Kahn Ellsworth Kelly Barbara Kruger Louise Lawler























Tony Lewis Glenn Ligon Nate Lowman Sarah Lucas Mark Manders Paul McCarthy Vik Muniz Catherine Opie Gabriel Orozco Angel Otero Nicolas Party Adam Pendleton Giuseppe Penone Paola Pivi Rob Pruitt Ugo Rondinone Sterling Ruby Gary Simmons Lorna Simpson Do-Ho Suh Kara Walker Kelley Walker Christopher Wool

Established in 2007 by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, the One Drop foundation has 13 active water access projects in Latin America, Africa and India that will reach over 1.3 million beneficiaries once completed. But providing access to safe water is only the first step. One Drop's unique approach to international development is intrinsically linked to the arts, leveraging its knowledge from Cirque du Soleil in the creation of Social Art for Behavior Change programs. These locally-inspired social art activities such as theater, murals, videos and exhibitions foster positive behavior change that empowers communities to take ownership of the projects over time.

"Access to safe water is one of the most important ways to support the development of communities around the world and Phillips is honored to work with One Drop on this important auction," said Edward Dolman, Chief Executive Officer of Phillips. "We are truly grateful for the outpouring of generosity we have seen from some of the most important artists working today. The works of art they have donated have never been offered at auction and we are confident that they will bring additional awareness to this vital initiative."

Benefiting safe water projects in Latin America

The funds raised on September 21 at Phillips for Art for One Drop will benefit One Drop's life-changing work in Latin America, namely through its Lazos de Agua program centered on Social Art for Behaviour Change that will help transform the lives of more than 200,000 people in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia and Paraguay, through sustainable access to safe water and sanitation.

"With the Art for One Drop charity auction, incredibly generous artists, art dealers, galleries, art advisors and Phillips are joining us to say out loud that we need and want to change the world in a bold and positive way," said One Drop founder Guy Laliberté. "2.1 billion people worldwide lack safe drinking water at home. We are coming together to continue reducing that staggering number. Seeing this ambitious project come to life has further propelled my passion for art and my belief that art, in its many forms, can be a strong catalyst for change."

Art for One Drop will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 6pm at 450 Park Avenue in New York City. For more information visit: www.artforonedrop.org.

ABOUT PHILLIPS

Phillips is a leading global platform for buying and selling 20th and 21st century art and design. With dedicated expertise in the areas of 20th Century and Contemporary Art, Design, Photographs, Editions, Watches, and Jewelry, Phillips offers professional services and advice on all aspects of collecting. Auctions and exhibitions are held at salerooms in New York, London, Geneva, and Hong Kong, while clients are further served through representative offices based throughout Europe, the United States and Asia. Phillips also offers an online auction platform accessible anywhere in the world. In addition to providing selling and buying opportunities through auction, Phillips brokers private sales and offers assistance with appraisals, valuations, and other financial services.

www.phillips.com

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium; prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium.

ABOUT ONE DROP

One Drop is an international foundation created in 2007 by Cirque du Soleil's founder Guy Laliberté. At the core of its mission is access to water, sanitation and hygiene as a transformative force to improve the living conditions of some of the world's most vulnerable communities. With the objective of delivering long-term impact and sustainability, One Drop brings into all its projects a unique Social Art for Behavior Change approach that aims at engaging communities in taking ownership and embracing adequate behaviors towards water, sanitation and hygiene. This year, One Drop is celebrating 10 years of bringing sustainable access to safe water to people around the world with projects in 13 countries that will reach over 1.3 million beneficiaries.

www.onedrop.org

@onedrop, or on Instagram @1dropwater

