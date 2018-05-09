NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Wholesale Carriers - Ecosystem Players' Evolution: Mergers & Acquisitions, Open Initiatives, and Potential New Entrants in the Digital Transformation Era



Summary

From the explosion of data traffic to the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), retail network operators have seen their erstwhile lucrative models challenged over the past five years. Evolving service economics, dramatic technology improvements, and a new breed of more agile, software-driven players are prompting telcos' to transform.



The global wholesale industry has not been immune from the winds of change rocking its retail customers.Global wholesale carriers are under pressure to accelerate the rollout of new services, reduce exposure to voice and migrate to new agile business models.



Alongside traditional international wholesale players, global Internet players (including cloud and content providers) are also experiencing rising international bandwidth requirements for their services.



These market requirements are prompting wholesale ecosystem players to evolve, harnessing a set of strategies ranging from M&A's to open ecosystem initiatives, and Internet companies investing in their own international capacity.



Exploring three key strategies which the international wholesale providers and global Internet players are deploying to meet the rapidly evolving marketplace are - M&A's, open ecosystem initiatives and global Internet players turning into their own wholesale providers.



"International Wholesale Carriers - Ecosystem Players' Evolution: Mergers & Acquisitions, Open Initiatives, and Potential New Entrants in the Digital Transformation Era", a thematic research report, lays out key strategies wholesale providers and major Internet players have been harnessing to meet the changing requirements of the wholesale market in the digital transformation era.



Key takeaways of the report include -

- M&As can help global wholesalers expand the depth of their product portfolio, the reach of their networks and most critically their addressable markets.

- Open platforms can be used as a strategy to lower the barrier to entry and time-to-market of developing a new digital service or capability.

- Given their scale, global Internet players can increasingly consider the opportunity of fully/partially investing in their own undersea cables and cloud connectivity capabilities to better control the QoS and margins of the services they render to end users.



Companies Mentioned: Altice, Amazon, CenturyLink, Console Connect, DT ICSS, Facebook, Google, Gtt, iBasis, Interoute, Level 3, Liquid Telecom, Microsoft, Neotel, Neural Path, Optic Zoo Networks, PCCW, Raha, RTX, Singtel, TI Sparkle, Tofane, Twilio, Vodafone Carrier Services, Zayo



Scope

