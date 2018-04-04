International Wireless Communications Expo Launches IWCE's IoT Saving Lives, A New Conference Focused on the Internet of Life Saving Things that Interface with Public Safety Operations

"Following our successful IWCE 2018 conference in Orlando last month, we're very excited to introduce this new intimate conference focused on the Internet of Life Saving Things. With presentations from thought leaders, we'll cover all of the hot topics professionals in the critical communications industry are focused on. We look forward to bringing the industry together for a day of learning this spring," said Stephanie McCall, Event Director, IWCE's IoT Saving Lives.

McCall added, "We are proud to expand the educational opportunities beyond our flagship event. Our industry is changing quickly and we wanted to make sure we offered our community a way to continue to stay on top of important topics in an intimate setting."

The conference will cover the Internet of Life Saving Things that interface with public safety operations such as smart devices, applications, sensors, disaster relief, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, GPS/GIS/location services, mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT), enhanced Push to Talk over cellular (PoC), cloud computing and cybersecurity. In addition, the conference will also examine how FirstNet and smart cities will interact with the Internet of Things (IoT) environment to support public safety, as well as the operational requirements and considerations for public safety agencies as IoT sensors and devices are implemented.

The conference agenda will cover the following topics:

Defining Internet of Life Saving Things

What Connectivity is Needed for True IoLST?

The Internet of Life Saving Things Ecosystem

Managing the Data Tsunami in an IoLST World

Cybersecurity Considerations for IoLST

What Do NG911, FirstNet and Smart Cities Mean to the Idea of the IoLST?

Sponsors will showcase new technologies that will enhance public safety capabilities at tabletops throughout the day as well as participating as thought leaders on panel discussions. In addition, a Tech Lightning Round will allow sponsors to share knowledge in a lightning fast format.

To register to attend IWCE's IoT Saving Lives, visit: iwceexpo.com/IoTSavingLives. Use promo code ERG3 to save $50 off.

To sign up for email updates on any of IWCE's upcoming events, click here. Stay connected with @iwceexpo on Twitter and Facebook and be sure to follow our LinkedIn company page.

IWCE is the producer of IWCE's Critical LTE Communications Forum November 6-7, 2018 in Chicago, IL; the International Wireless Communications Expo will take place March 4-8, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV; and IWCE's Online Conference is a series of free-to-attend webinars that take place throughout the year and are focused on the hottest topics that were presented at the live event.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS EXPO (IWCE)

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) is the premier annual event for critical communications, featuring an exhibit hall with over 400 exhibitors and a five-day comprehensive conference program. Over 7,000 individuals attend from a diverse group of industry professionals including product distribution, government, public safety, critical infrastructure, business enterprise and more. IWCE 2019 will be held March 4-8 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit http://www.iwceexpo.com.

About KNect365

IWCE is part of KNect365, a member of the Informa Group. KNect365 provides businesses with the connections that help them continue to grow. With a mission to give access to extraordinary people and exceptional insight, KNect365 provides unique opportunities to learn, establish relationships and do business through a range of products and services, from digital communities to live events.

Informa, KNect365's parent company, has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nadira Ramatally

Director of Marketing

IWCE

(770) 618-0121

Nadira.Ramatally@knect365.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-wireless-communications-expo-launches-iwces-iot-saving-lives-a-new-conference-focused-on-the-internet-of-life-saving-things-that-interface-with-public-safety-operations-300624155.html

SOURCE International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE)

Related Links

http://www.iwceexpo.com

