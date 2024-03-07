International Women's Day Overlooked No Longer -- It's Time for Hispanic Women's Health

Healthy Americas Foundation® Releases Free Webinar

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the vibrant celebration of International Women's Day, the Healthy Americas Foundation® (HAF) is proud to announce the release of a groundbreaking webinar aimed at addressing the overlooked health needs of Hispanic women. Led by Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of HAF, this initiative marks a pivotal moment in prioritizing the wellbeing of Hispanic women who have long been underrepresented in healthcare discussions.

Dr. Delgado emphasized, "For more than two decades, Hispanic women have been the largest group of women in the nation after non-Hispanic Whites, yet our health needs have often been sidelined." In response to this disparity, HAF collaborated closely with leading Hispanic women health professionals and community-based organizations to discern the crucial health information desired by Hispanic women navigating the complexities of their lives.

The resounding feedback illuminated a clear path forward: Hispanic women sought holistic, culturally sensitive health guidance devoid of disease-centric narratives or blame. Simultaneously, healthcare providers expressed a need for effective strategies to communicate complex health information meaningfully.

Drawing upon this invaluable community expertise, HAF introduced the Mi Hermana (My Sister) suite of seven comprehensive seminars, meticulously distilled into a dynamic two-hour, on-demand webinar. What sets Mi Hermana apart is its availability in Spanish and English, culturally proficient, and non-commercial approach, solely focused on imparting vital health insights without promoting any products or services.

This engaging webinar delves deeply into various facets of health, including an exploration of body systems and their interconnectedness, mental health and wellbeing, and critical environmental health factors such as access to clean water and air. Furthermore, it offers the latest scientific advancements and practical insights on nutrition, label reading skills, the significance of the USP certification mark, and personalized health planning strategies.

Accessible in both English and Spanish, the content transcends conventional health education paradigms by fostering a holistic understanding rather than addressing isolated health issues. Designed with physicians, healthcare providers, and anyone invested in the health of Hispanic women in mind, this webinar offers the opportunity to earn two free Continuing Medical Education credits (CMEs). To access these valuable resources and join the movement towards a best health for all, please visit https://www.healthyamericasfund.org/mi-hermana

