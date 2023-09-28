International Women's Forum Convenes Members, Issue Experts in Detroit for World Leadership Conference

News provided by

International Women's Forum

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

"What's going on?" Discusses the Future of Humanity, Including the Future of Transportation, Artificial Intelligence, and Our Environment's Impact on Children's Well-Being

DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 4-6, 2023, the International Women's Forum (IWF) World Leadership Conference will convene nearly 700 women experts from more than 20 nations in Detroit, Michigan, the birthplace of Motown. The three-day conference—centered around the theme "What's going on?"—features a fireside chat with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and will provide a platform for world-class subject matter experts to discuss issues of global impact, such as the future of autonomous and electric vehicles, the ethics and use cases related to artificial intelligence, and more.

"IWF is proud to convene our World Leadership Conference in Detroit," said IWF President Carolyn Carter. "Detroit truly embodies 'what's going on' in today's world. It's a city of challenge and change, of renewal and revitalization, and is filled with outstanding women leaders who are making a difference. This conference combines world-class content with local insight and experience that will inform and inspire our members from around the world."

As the first and only American city designated by UNESCO as a global City of Design, Detroit is a destination made for conversations on how creativity and culture shape our economy and world. "Our programming is informed by the spirit of Detroit, creating an opportunity to not only learn but engage in the meaning behind our theme "What's going on?" said Mary Kramer, 2023 World Leadership Conference Co-Chair.

"IWF members seek solutions to our world's challenges, and what better place to do so than Detroit, a city with a rich diversity that reflects our membership," said Faye Nelson, 2023 World Leadership Conference Co-Chair. "We will examine topics such as the transformation of transportation, the influence of music, and how the environment shapes our brains and bodies.  Detroit is the perfect place to explore solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our global communities today."

During the conference, IWF will celebrate the following exemplary leaders as part of our 2023 Hall of Fame and 2023 Women Who Make a Difference (WWMD):

  • Hall of Fame Honorees:
    • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization
    • Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Associate Dean for Public Health and C. S. Mott Endowed Professor of Public Health at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine
  • Women Who Make a Difference:
    • Sylvia Sánchez Alcántara (IWF Mexico), Founder, Retos Femeninos; President, Marketing Lab
    • Rosemary Barkett (IWF Florida), Judge on the Iran-U.S. Claims Tribunal
    • Aytül Erçil (IWF Turkey), Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Vispera A.S.
    • Esther George (IWF Kansas), Retired President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
    • Jeanne Herberger (IWF Arizona) Philanthropist; President, Herberger Enterprises Inc.
    • Florine Mark (IWF Michigan), Wellness Influencer; Former President and CEO, The Weight Watchers Group

The full agenda and speaker lineup can be viewed here. To join the conversation on social media, follow @IWFGlobal on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, or Facebook and use the hashtags #IWForum, #IWFLeadsChange and #iwfdetroit23.

About IWF:

Based in Washington, D.C., IWF is an invitation-only membership organization of more than 8,000 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents. IWF builds better leadership across careers, continents and cultures by connecting accomplished women both locally and globally. Members include Fortune 500 executives, government leaders from the local to sovereign level, international nonprofit leaders, and luminaries from the academy, arts and sciences. For more information on IWF, visit www.iwforum.org.

Contact

Michelle Martinez-Bassett
[email protected]
Call/Text/Whatsapp: +1 313-682-4733

International Women's Forum (IWF)
Rebeca Ervin
[email protected] 
Cell/Text/Whatsapp: +1 210.365.0637

SOURCE International Women's Forum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.