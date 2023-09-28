International Women's Forum Convenes Members, Issue Experts in Detroit for World Leadership Conference

"What's going on?" Discusses the Future of Humanity, Including the Future of Transportation, Artificial Intelligence, and Our Environment's Impact on Children's Well-Being

DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 4-6, 2023, the International Women's Forum (IWF) World Leadership Conference will convene nearly 700 women experts from more than 20 nations in Detroit, Michigan, the birthplace of Motown. The three-day conference—centered around the theme "What's going on?"—features a fireside chat with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and will provide a platform for world-class subject matter experts to discuss issues of global impact, such as the future of autonomous and electric vehicles, the ethics and use cases related to artificial intelligence, and more.

"IWF is proud to convene our World Leadership Conference in Detroit," said IWF President Carolyn Carter. "Detroit truly embodies 'what's going on' in today's world. It's a city of challenge and change, of renewal and revitalization, and is filled with outstanding women leaders who are making a difference. This conference combines world-class content with local insight and experience that will inform and inspire our members from around the world."

As the first and only American city designated by UNESCO as a global City of Design, Detroit is a destination made for conversations on how creativity and culture shape our economy and world. "Our programming is informed by the spirit of Detroit, creating an opportunity to not only learn but engage in the meaning behind our theme "What's going on?" said Mary Kramer, 2023 World Leadership Conference Co-Chair.

"IWF members seek solutions to our world's challenges, and what better place to do so than Detroit, a city with a rich diversity that reflects our membership," said Faye Nelson, 2023 World Leadership Conference Co-Chair. "We will examine topics such as the transformation of transportation, the influence of music, and how the environment shapes our brains and bodies. Detroit is the perfect place to explore solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our global communities today."

During the conference, IWF will celebrate the following exemplary leaders as part of our 2023 Hall of Fame and 2023 Women Who Make a Difference (WWMD):

Hall of Fame Honorees: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala , Director General of the World Trade Organization Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha , Associate Dean for Public Health and C . S. Mott Endowed Professor of Public Health at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine

Women Who Make a Difference: Sylvia Sánchez Alcántara ( IWF Mexico ), Founder, Retos Femeninos ; President, Marketing Lab Rosemary Barkett ( IWF Florida ), Judge on the Iran-U.S. Claims Tribunal Aytül Erçil ( IWF Turkey ), Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Vispera A.S. Esther George (IWF Kansas ), Retired President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Jeanne Herberger ( IWF Arizona ) Philanthropist; President, Herberger Enterprises Inc. Florine Mark ( IWF Michigan ), Wellness Influencer; Former President and CEO, The Weight Watchers Group



The full agenda and speaker lineup can be viewed here.

About IWF:

Based in Washington, D.C., IWF is an invitation-only membership organization of more than 8,000 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents. IWF builds better leadership across careers, continents and cultures by connecting accomplished women both locally and globally. Members include Fortune 500 executives, government leaders from the local to sovereign level, international nonprofit leaders, and luminaries from the academy, arts and sciences. For more information on IWF, visit www.iwforum.org.

