Internationally Acclaimed, Expressionist Painter & Cardano Mega Supporter, Louie Rochon, Announces ADA Payment.

This is why I am so firmly dedicated to Charles and the Cardano project. Never has he approached this work from the intention of the almighty $. His only concern, ever, was how to create a level playing field, for all people, especially underdeveloped countries, something Cardano is superbly suited for! How to help 'people!' I love this about him. He is the real deal. SO rare these days! Cardano is deeply researched. It's time has come and … I'm all in!"

Rochon's work has been honored for the past four years in prestigious International Art competitions. See image of recent winner, 'Ovation;' 'International Artists' Magazine and 'American Art Collector' Magazine, 1/21.

"I'm getting older now but as long as I can drag myself down to the studio, roll around in some paint (I get really dirty) and can get positive, hopeful paintings out into the world, well, that makes me pretty happy. There's more than enough negativity out there. This is my small contribution; BIG, Bright and BOLD Color!"

Website: www.rochonfineart.com

Gallery: www.artworkarchive.com/profile/rochon-fine-art

