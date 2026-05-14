Internationally Acclaimed Landscape Architect Mario Schjetnan to Deliver 2026 Commencement Keynote Speech and Receive Honorary Doctorate from The Boston Architectural College

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Architectural College (BAC) will celebrate its 2026 Commencement on May 22 by honoring four distinguished leaders whose work has shaped design, public life, and the BAC community. Internationally acclaimed landscape architect and urbanist Mario Schjetnan—recipient of the 2025 Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize—will deliver the keynote address and receive the Doctor of Design Honoris Causa. He joins a distinguished group of recent BAC honorary degree recipients and commencement speakers, including Balkrishna Doshi, Billie Tsien, Daniel Libeskind, Tatiana Bilbao, and Benedetta Tagliabue.

Internationally acclaimed landscape architect and urbanist Mario Schjetnan. Photo by Hector Velasco Facio.

The BAC will also confer honorary degrees upon interior designer, HGTV star, and alumna Taniya Nayak, civic and higher education leader Lee Pelton, and former Board Chair Judith (Judy) Nitsch.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential landscape architects in Latin America, Mario Schjetnan is celebrated for his visionary approach to integrating ecology, infrastructure, and civic life. As Founding Partner of Grupo de Diseño Urbano (GDU) in Mexico City and Visiting Professor in several Universities in the USA and Latin America, Mario's work has shaped a generation of public landscapes that reconnect cities with their environmental and cultural histories while redefining the role of landscape architecture in contemporary urban life.

During his distinguished career, Mario has led the design of major parks, urban corridors, waterfronts, and ecological restoration projects throughout Mexico and internationally. His most celebrated projects include Xochimilco Ecological Park, Bicentennial Park in Mexico City, the Chapultepec Park master plan restoration, and major urban interventions that have become models for landscape-driven transformation. His work combines environmental stewardship with a deep understanding of the social and cultural dimensions of the built environment, advancing sustainability, resilience, and equity through public spaces that strengthen communities and improve quality of life.

This year's commencement holds additional significance as the BAC celebrates its designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), reinforcing its mission to access, equity, and opportunity in design education. Mario's recognition and role as commencement speaker reflect the College's commitment to global perspectives, inclusive excellence, and elevating diverse voices in architecture and design.

"Mario has dedicated his career to proving landscape architecture as essential civic infrastructure," said Mahesh Daas, President of The Boston Architectural College. "His work shows how ecological intelligence, cultural identity, and public life can come together to shape places that are more resilient, more meaningful, and more humane. His presence at commencement reflects the BAC's deep commitment to landscape architecture as a vital design discipline and to the kind of expansive, interdisciplinary thinking that shapes our institution and its future."

An internationally respected educator and speaker, Mario has taught and lectured extensively around the world and received numerous honors for his contributions to landscape architecture and urban design, including the Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe Award from the International Federation of Landscape Architects and The Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize. He is also an elected member of the Mexican Academy of Arts.

"Celebrating the extraordinary graduates of The Boston Architectural College, I am inspired by the breadth of work and impact represented in this community," said Mario Schjetnan. "Landscape architecture is not decoration. It is structure, it is process, it is life. More broadly, all architecture is a way of making ideas tangible—organizing space, systems, and relationships between people, nature, and the city. Through design, we give form to how we live, how we connect, and how we adapt. I hope these graduates continue to lead with imagination, generosity, and a deep commitment to creating a more sustainable and just world."

The BAC will also honor several distinguished leaders whose work has had a lasting impact on design, education, public service, and the college community. Interior designer, television personality, and BAC alumna Taniya Nayak will receive the Doctor of Design Honoris Causa for Alumni Excellence. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of The Boston Foundation and a nationally respected leader in higher education and civic engagement, will receive the Doctor of Design Leadership Honoris Causa for Public Service and Leadership. Judith (Judy) Nitsch, former Board Chair, current member of the Board of Trustees, and longtime advocate and champion of the BAC community, will receive the Doctor of Design Leadership Honoris Causa for Service to the College.

"As we gather to celebrate this graduating class, we are equally honored to recognize leaders whose work reflects the values at the heart of the BAC—design excellence, civic leadership, creativity, and service," added President Daas. "These honorees show the many ways design can shape society for the better. The BAC is a banyan tree, with roots reaching far and wide toward a more inclusive, resilient, and inspiring future."

About The Boston Architectural College

Founded in 1889, The Boston Architectural College (BAC) is a leading institution in spatial design with a longstanding commitment to access, equity, and practice-integrated education. The BAC is nationally distinguished for its outcomes-driven model of education. Data from the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard ranks the BAC as the #1 Bachelor of Architecture program in the nation and the #2 Master of Architecture program in the nation, underscoring the strength of its graduates and its integrated approach to learning and practice. The BAC has also been ranked among the Top 10 Architecture Schools in America by Niche for two consecutive years, reflecting its continued recognition within the field of architectural education. As a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), the BAC reflects a diverse global community, with students and alumni representing over 75 countries, enriching the design disciplines through a wide range of perspectives and experiences. Offering degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, and design studies, along with continuing education, and pre-college programs, the BAC provides flexible pathways that support both onsite and online learning. With a focus on design excellence, experiential education, and real-world impact, the BAC prepares students of all ages to enter and advance in the profession while expanding access to meaningful design careers for all who are driven to pursue them.

SOURCE Boston Architectural College