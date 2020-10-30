Internationally Acclaimed Real Coconut Kitchen Expands Conscious Eatery to the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Coconut Kitchen , the renowned restaurant and market concept that has defined the meaning of a conscious kitchen, announced today its official expansion to the U.S. Founded by entrepreneur, hotelier and holistic food innovator Daniella Hunter , the company has opened a new location in Malibu, California. Born on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico at Daniella's wellness hotel Sanara , the Real Coconut Kitchen is committed to nourishing its customers, while nurturing the world.

Daniella Hunter’s Sustainable Restaurant + Market Concept Brings Delicious, Nourishing Eats and Drinks from the shores of Tulum to the beaches of Malibu

Real Coconut Kitchen offers wellness seekers a plant-focused menu, cooked with only avocado or coconut oil and 100% free of gluten, grain, dairy, soy, and refined sugar. From the organic and locally sourced food to the utilization of low impact and nutrient-dense hero crops (plantain, hemp, coconut, and cassava), to the minimal waste policy (even its smoothie straws are made from avocado pits), the brand's commitment to a more sustainable world, coupled with deliciously healthy food makes Real Coconut Kitchen unique.

"When I opened the first Real Coconut Kitchen in Tulum in 2015, it was to simply offer my hotel guests the same sustainable food choices I made during my own personal health journey," said Daniella Hunter, founder of Real Coconut, who was hospitalized due to chronic lung issues on numerous occasions as a child. "As the seats continued to fill for every meal, I realized people are truly seeking and appreciating better-for-you, better-for-the-planet options. I am both humbled and excited to bring this concept back to our family home in Los Angeles, allowing more diners to care for their bodies and support our world through food."

The menu at Real Coconut Kitchen offers an extensive array of healthful eats and drinks including all-day breakfast, burritos & bowls, burgers & bites, tacos, salads, a broth bar, wellness shots, Phytoplankton green juices, ice cream smoothies, and specialty blends of coffee and tea. Customers can enjoy meals safely outside in the restaurant's patio area, grab n' go, or order online for delivery or pickup.

"As Angelenos begin venturing back into semi-normal life, we realize the desire for dine-out or to-go options that are safe, healthy and fuel-filled versus nutrient lacking," said Steve Soboroff, philanthropist, LA police commissioner and developer, Park at Cross Creek Malibu. "Real Coconut Kitchen was the perfect addition to our Malibu community, whether you're stopping by on a drive down PCH, picking up for the beach or meeting a local friend for one of the most delicious and healthiest pancakes you've ever eaten."

Located at the Park at Cross Creek in Malibu and open seven days a week initially from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT, Real Coconut's conscious kitchen is complete with a Real Coconut Market that offers an array of weekly household food needs from frozen meals to a bakery, as well as many of the menu staples for delivery to extended areas of Los Angeles and beyond. For more information, please visit realcoconutkitchen.com or follow on Instagram @realcoconutkitchen .

About Real Coconut Kitchen:

Founded in Tulum by Daniella Hunter in 2015, Real Coconut Kitchen is a conscious eatery and market committed to nourishing its customers, while nurturing the world. Every day it serves patrons from the shores of the Sanara Hotel in Mexico to its newly opened location in Malibu, Calif. nutrient-packed, plant-focused food and beverage offerings that are 100% free of gluten, grain, dairy, soy and refined sugar. While the food is delicious, consciousness guides all decisions of the Real Coconut Kitchen including the menu, sourcing, food innovation, resources, and the community and world it serves. Real Coconut Kitchen is the sister company of U.S. Food CPG brand, Real Coconut - a collective of organic, grain-free chip and tortilla products that are sold in over 5,000 stores including Costco, Publix, Safeway's and Whole Foods Market across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit realcoconutkitchen.com or follow on Instagram @realcoconutkitchen .

