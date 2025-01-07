Internationally Acclaimed Rock Icon Jack White to Receive 2025 NAMM Innovation Award at the 40th Annual TEC Awards; Legendary Rock Guitarist Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter to Host

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, has announced 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and one half of rock duo The White Stripes, Jack White will be presented with the TEC Innovation Award at The NAMM Show's 2025 TEC Awards on Thursday, January 23 in Anaheim, California. The award honors individuals that have set the highest standards of excellence in the creative application of recording technology and will be hosted by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter, best known for lending his legendary guitar skills to bands like Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Spirit.

"We are thrilled to honor Jack White at the 40th Annual TEC Awards" said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "From the great success of his band to his continuously thriving solo career, his legacy of accomplishments and lasting impact on music inspires many music makers and fans alike."

Now in its 40th year and presented by NAMM, the TEC Awards recognize the best in professional audio and sound production and takes place as a part of The NAMM Show with all finalists celebrated at a special communal reception designed to gather the crossroads of the industry. The 2025 TEC Awards are being held at the Hilton Hotel the evening of Thursday, January 23. To purchase tickets please visit: www.tecawards.org

Jack White has spent his career innovating music and the musical tools he uses to create the signature songs that define his legacy. His tendency to handpick instruments, customize them, and collaborate with engineers and designers on a variety of gear pieces is the behind-the-scenes work that goes into his distinct musical style.

Each of Jack White's albums is a testament to the artistry of his ever-evolving sound. "Seven Nation Army" from his "Elephant" studio album became a modern rock anthem, and many hits came out of his time with the White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. His newest album, "No Name," was recorded, produced and mixed by Jack at his Third Man Studio, pressed to vinyl by his own Third Man Pressing and released by Third Man Records. From vision to realization, Jack's originality is infused in every aspect of his music creation process.

Jack continues to experiment with new ideas and innovative gear while staying rooted in rock and blues traditions. Whether in the studio or on stage, Jack has built a legacy of innovation and passion, inspiring a new generation of musicians to embrace risk and authenticity. He has also been nominated for the 2025 GRAMMY Best Rock Album of the Year and Rolling Stone Magazine included White on its 2010 and 2023 lists of the greatest guitarists of all time.

Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter is an American guitarist, known for his stints in the rock bands Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers during the 1970s and Spirit in the 1980s. More recently, he has worked as a defense consultant and advised U.S. members of Congress on missile defense. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Doobie Brothers in 2020.

Presented annually, the NAMM TEC Awards recognize the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media in Technical and Creative Achievement Categories. The Innovation Award is given at the event in tribute to musical artists and others whose work has exemplified the creative application of audio technology. Through its Hall of Fame, The TEC Awards also honors the pioneers of audio technology and the music industry's most accomplished producers and audio technicians. The NAMM Foundation's TECnology Hall of Fame celebrates innovations and groundbreaking technical achievements of the past. For more information, visit www.tecawards.org or follow TEC on Instagram and YouTube .

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM is comprised of over 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals representing a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. In addition to The NAMM Show and NAMM's member services, The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan of learning. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

