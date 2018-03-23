Internationally Recognized Addiction Expert Educates Panel at Aetna Forum to Combat Opioid Epidemic

Dr. Carise, Recovery Centers of America's Chief Scientific Officer, will be discussing treatment options and the top 10 things to look for in treatment programs. Her presentation will address the following key issues:

Strategies to improve treatment adherence

Family involvement

The costs of addiction and benefits of recovery

The importance of continuum of care

Providing individualized treatment

Dr. Carise will join a panel of experts to advance best practices in opioids and addiction treatment. Speakers will include Aetna's Chief Psychiatric Officer, Huang Un, MD, Kyle Kampman, MD to discuss the use of Medically-assisted Treatment (MAT) and Marty Cheatle, MD to address pain management in opioid users. Each speaker will have 20 minutes to address their topic and later participate in a panel discussion with Q&As.

Since November 2014, Dr. Carise has served as the Chief Scientific Officer at Recovery Centers of America. Under her leadership, RCA's curriculum has been grounded in science-based clinical practices, bringing treatment to local communities. She has helped thousands of patients into recovery. Dr. Carise has served as an assistant adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine for 22 years. As a nationally and internationally recognized authority in addiction treatment, she has helped develop national systems in countries across the world that integrate scientifically validated tools into clinical treatment delivery.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, resulting in improved access to affordable care and reduced out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. We provide our patients with individualized, evidence-based treatment plans which pave the way for long-term success. Our comprehensive Family Program is included in each patient's treatment plan and is designed to help families and patients heal and recover, together.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

