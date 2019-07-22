Internationally Recognized Arbitration Partner Camilo Cardozo Joins V&E

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international arbitration lawyer Camilo Cardozo has joined Vinson & Elkins as a partner, bringing to the firm two decades of experience handling complex international disputes, including disputes involving the oil and gas industry and large infrastructure and construction projects around the world.

Based in V&E's New York office, Cardozo will focus his practice on cross-border litigation and international arbitration arising under investment treaties as well as the major institutional arbitration rules, including AAA/ICDR, ICSID, UNCITRAL and ICC across a variety of forums.

"Camilo is an outstanding attorney whose talent and experience, particularly in Latin America, align with our existing client base and strategic vision for the firm's global International Dispute Resolution and Arbitration practice," said V&E Chairman Mark Kelly. "We are excited to have him as our newest partner and look forward to his future contributions."

Cardozo comes to V&E from Paul Hastings LLP, where he was a partner in the firm's international arbitration practice. Prior to joining Paul Hastings, Cardozo was with DLA Piper from 2000 to 2016, where he served as co-chair of the firm's U.S. International Arbitration practice.

Over the course of his career, Cardozo has developed a wide range of experience handling high-value disputes originating in Latin America or involving Latin American clients, earning recognition in Chambers Global, International Arbitration (USA), 2013-2019, International Arbitration (Latin America) 2013-2019; Chambers USA, International Arbitration (Nationwide), 2013-2019; Chambers Latin America, International Arbitration (Latin America-wide), 2013-2019; and LatinVex, Latin America Top 100 Lawyers, 2013-2019 (where he is recognized among the top 20 lawyers for international arbitration and litigation).

"V&E's outstanding International Dispute Resolution and Arbitration team, its broad international disputes presence and the depth of its growing practice made it the clear choice for me," said Cardozo.

Some of Cardozo's notable recent representations include:

Represented a prominent Mexican businessman in an ICC arbitration, and related litigation, concerning the ownership and control of one of the largest business conglomerates in Mexico ;

Advised a US oil company concerning disputes subject to ICC arbitration over the operation of oil and gas fields in Cameroon ;

Represented a Latin American port operator in an ICC arbitration concerning the construction of an oil and cargo terminal;

Represented a US energy company concerning disputes subject to ICC arbitration related to the sale of oil & gas assets in a Latin American country; and

Represented a Barbadian investor, in an ICSID arbitration against a Latin American sovereign.

"Camilo's experience in the Latin American dispute market, civil law background and focus on our core industries make him a natural fit," said James Loftis, head of V&E's International Dispute Resolution and Arbitration practice. "We are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Cardozo earned his law degree in 1999 from the Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia and his LLM from Tulane Law School in 2000.

V&E's International Dispute Resolution and Arbitration practice is among the world's best, receiving international recognition in Chambers USA (2019), Chambers UK (2019), Legal 500 US (2019), Legal 500 UK (2018) and as a member of the Global Arbitration Review 100 (2019). The firm has represented clients in the energy, infrastructure development and construction, technology/intellectual property, insurance, banking, and pharmaceuticals sectors in more than 60 countries, in virtually every common arbitral venue, and under all major international and regional rules systems.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 13 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1.713.758.2079.

