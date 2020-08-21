Internationally Recognized, Award Winning One Voice Children's Choir Releases First, Mid-Pandemic Music Video to Honor Essential Workers, Teachers, Parents and Everyday Heroes

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Voice Children's Choir (OVCC) a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization, today honors essential workers, teachers, parents and all every-day heroes with the release of its new music video, Good Job, on its 2.7 million-subscriber YouTube platform, which is a cover of multi-platinum artist, Alicia Key's, recent release. Using the power of music, OVCC proclaims "Good Job" to those who have sacrificed so much during this unique and unprecedented time in our history.

OVCC's core value and collective passion is to help people overcome adversity, hard times and life's challenges through music. "During these stressful and uncertain COVID months, when many were forced to quarantined and gatherings of all kinds were discouraged by our state officials, we have not been able to function as a choir and create the music that offers hope and happiness to our many followers," said Tanner DeWaal, OVCC's Managing Director. "We were finally able to come together this month, as a choir, and create this new video, Good Job, which we hope will uplift and inspire through the power of our voices."

"2020 will be a landmark year in our world' history. The world changed as we encountered the first pandemic in over a century and we have been lucky enough to see, first-had, how ordinary people became heroes; how we all learned to care about each other a little more; and how we learned that we, as a people, can not only survive but also thrive, in this changing time, if we work together, have hope and just move forward. And to all of those ordinary and extraordinary, everyday heroes, OVCC through its new music video proclaims, 'Good Job,'" said DeWaal.

The music video link can be found at https://youtu.be/NkDNp4ATCso

