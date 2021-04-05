Internationally Recognized Khmer Cuisine Expert, Chef Nak, Brings Landmark Cookbook to American and Australian Audiences - 'Nhum: Recipes From a Cambodian Kitchen'

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity chef and Cambodian native, Chef Nak (https://chefnak.com/) announced her groundbreaking cookbook, "Nhum," was now available to U.S. and Australian audiences for the first time. Originally published in 2019 as the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign and a two-year journey of discovery, "Nhum" is the product of Chef Nak's personal commitment to preserving an important part of Cambodian history – offering dozens of traditional Khmer recipes and presenting them to the world. Filled with stories told from the heart of Cambodia, "Nhum" is also lavishly illustrated by photographer Nataly Lee, who brings the landscape of her homeland alive while presenting Chef Nak's remarkable culinary creations. "Nhum" is available for purchase via Amazon.

Chef Nak The book "Nhum"

"We believe that Khmer cuisine is an art form that sits proudly with Cambodia's rich cultural artistic heritage," said Chef Nak. "Through books, teaching, TV and film, social media and exclusive private dining experiences, we hope to show the world the art of traditional Khmer living."

Nhum: Recipes From a Cambodian Kitchen

The tragic political history of Cambodia is well known – Angkor Wat, and the Killing Fields – but few outside Cambodia have ever experienced its ancient and remarkable cuisine. "Nhum" means "Eat" in Khmer, the language of Cambodia, and eating well is Chef Nak's intention: offering up over 80 traditional recipes, most of them passed down through oral tradition and never before available, even in restaurants in Cambodia. Cooking together as a family to feed everyone, while passing down secret recipes and clever kitchen tricks, is at the center of Cambodian lifestyle and history. And "Nhum" is a living historic document, representing a new gold standard for Cambodian cookbooks, with most recipes lovingly collected from older cooks who wanted to preserve their unique culinary legacies before they passed on – including little-known important nutritional and medicinal properties of traditional ingredients used in Khmer cooking. Each recipe is accompanied by a memorable anecdote, and throughout the entire volume, stunningly illustrated with hundreds of photographs by the talented Nataly Lee – a Cambodian-Australian photographer whose keen eye and aesthetic appreciation of the flavors of her homeland became the perfect partner to Chef Nak's recipes.

Chef Nak: Cambodia's First Female Celebrity Chef

A mother, entrepreneur, female activist, and healthy lifestyle advocate, Chef Nak has been featured in newspapers, magazines, television, multiple media outlets, and has hosted dining events for celebrities, religious leaders, politicians, and important dignitaries from around the world. Sharing her knowledge in books, online cooking shows, and tours, Chef Nak is available for a variety of food and dining experiences, including: exclusive guided tours around the dynamic city of Phnom Penh, special dining events abroad and in her own traditional Khmer home, culinary consultancy for chefs and restaurants, and exclusive ultimate private cooking courses.

Chef Nak's unique recipes can be experienced in select partner venues, such as the luxurious Rosewood Hotel in Phnom Penh, for which she curates many popular signature menus. She is currently working on a second cookbook focusing on the cuisine used exclusively by the Cambodian royal family.

For the latest recipes, media appearances, and to schedule events featuring Chef Nak, go online. Or follow her on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

Media Contact:

Qudeer Arsha. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

077657 701

SOURCE Chef Nak