Internationally Recognized Shopping Authority, Patti Reilly, Launches Brand Strategy Guidebook

"The Guidebook helps businesses gain clarity and confidence in who they are and why they matter," says Patti. "My formula for success focuses on content and connection - it's how I built both my career and my personal brand. I love helping businesses find their voice, connect with their ideal customer, and stand out from the crowd."

As a host on the wildly successful home shopping network QVC, Patti Reilly has sold over $50 million worth of products live on-air using a set of simple techniques. In fact, she broke a beauty sales record on QVC by selling $3 million worth of product in less than 2 hours -- that's $54k a minute in sales.

"How do you tell the story of a customer you don't yet know? By thinking like them!" says Patti. "Thinking like the customer is crucial in order to grow your business. You've got to connect with the audience. Telling your story is important, yes, but telling their story is where the magic is."

Patti hosts a weekly podcast on Spotify called "Built for Connection with Patti Reilly" that offers tips and advice for businesses and entrepreneurs and shares highlights from her illustrious career on QVC.

About Patti Reilly

Patti's professional career as a TV shopping host and business coach has spanned nearly 20 years. She currently focuses on coaching companies, influencers, and media personalities on their brand strategy, marketing, and camera presence. She has worked with Suze Orman, Joan Rivers, Kim & Khloe Kardashian, Dr. Wayne Dyer, Lori Grenier, Joy Mangano, Sara Blakely, and more. More information on Patti can be found at www.builtforconnection.com or www.thepattireilly.com

