Internationally Renowned CEO and Entrepreneur Launches Post-College Book and Lifestyle Brand for Young Women

DENVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for her work in founding and growing the $100 million pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow, entrepreneur and CEO Heidi Ganahl announced today, the release of her new book titled SheFactor, aimed to guide and encourage young women to achieve success in their careers, personal lives, and beyond. Available for purchase now, the book is a thoughtfully crafted life manual that aims to inspire women to realize the full depth of their potential.

SheFactor begins with a foreword from TV personality, podcast host and entrepreneur, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who speaks to life's hardships, successes, twists and turns- all of which are outlined throughout the book.

The SheFactor book launches alongside the SheFactor mobile app that acts as a tool to help young women stay connected and accountable to their goals. The SheFactor community can seamlessly track personal goals and learn new strategies each week, and join local SheFactor Squads to meet live and garner support from friends and peers.

With the help of the new book, the mobile app, the local Squads, and the podcast (set to launch summer 2019), the SheFactor journey is only just beginning and plans to positively enhance the lives of young women across the globe.

"SheFactor helps young women build authentic, empowered and fulfilled lives by using our unique system of resources exclusively created to conquer life beyond college," Heidi Ganahl explained. "This is a movement of support, founded by women and for women, through our app-based curriculum, live events, our book, live Squad events and DailyShe newsletter. Joined by my daughter Tori Ganahl, a recent graduate of University of Oregon, we're ready to build the future of fierce women and it's just the beginning for SheFactor. "

To purchase the SheFactor book, please visit https://geni.us/SheFactor. For more information and to download the mobile application please visit https://www.theshefactor.com/how-it-works

About SheFactor

SheFactor's mission is to inspire young women to live a life of purpose with greater authenticity, empowerment and fulfillment through a proprietary on/offline network. Through interactive technology, live events, and inspiring content, SheFactor serves as the framework of our client's journey to She. The live and digital platform is practiced by city, college and corporate chapters in various communities across the nation. Available for purchase on May 4th, SheFactor's goal is to impact millions of young women, giving them tools to find passion and uniqueness in their lives while connecting them with other like-minded women to create a network of aspiring leaders in our society.

The SheFactor mobile application is available for iOS and Android download. For more information, please visit http://theshefactor.com/.

