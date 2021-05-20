Internationally Renowned Clinician Scientist Camillo Ricordi Head of Diabetes Research Institute Joins Creative Medical Technology Holdings

PHOENIX, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced today recruitment of Dr. Camillo Ricordi to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Ricordi will collaborate with Company Advisors such as Drs Timothy Henry, Santosh Kesari, Ceagan Du, and Boris Reznik in accelerating advancement of its ImmCelz® Regenerative Immunotherapy platform. Currently the Company is engaged with the FDA regarding clearance of its IND # 27375 covering the use of ImmCelz® to treat stroke.

"I have been following the work of Creative Medical Technology Holdings for many years as they evolved from a series of patents and a business plan to a clinical stage regenerative medicine company which already has proof-of-commercialization for its urology product." Said Dr. Camillo Ricordi. "The ImmCelz® Platform, to my knowledge, is a first-in-class approach to leveraging the immune system to act in a regenerative manner to treat a wide variety of indications including diabetes, liver failure, heart failure, and stroke."

The Company was the first to successfully develop a stem cell-based therapy for drug non-responsive erectile dysfunction which demonstrated efficacy in a clinical trial1. The CaverStem® Procedure is currently on the market through qualified physicians. Additionally, the Company has demonstrated clinical proof of concept of its patented StemSpine® Procedure for the treatment of degenerative disc disease and is currently in preclinical studies for its patented OvaStem® treatment for premature ovarian failure.

"We are honored to have Dr. Camillo Ricordi, a true translational medicine champion, join our team in utilizing regenerative medicine to provide hope in areas of medicine which currently have no hope." Said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "Dr. Ricordi's aggressive patient first approach is seen in his successes in treatment of numerous diseases in addition to diabetes which include COVID-19 and transplantation. Dr. Ricordi is a true Renaissance Man and we are eager to start our work with him."

Camillo Ricordi, MD, FNAI, is Professor and Director of the Diabetes Research Institute and the Cell Transplant Center at the University of Miami, Florida. He is inventor of the method to isolate insulin-producing cells from the pancreas, which led to successful transplantation to reverse diabetes. The procedure is now used worldwide. Dr. Ricordi's research interests include reversal of autoimmunity transplant tolerance, modulation of inflammation and regenerative medicine to prevent disease, and to prolong healthy lifespan. In 2020 he lead the international team that successfully completed the first FDA approved controlled trial to treat the most severe cases of COVID-19 with stem cell infusions. The unprecedented results allowed for 100% patient survival at one month in subjects treated who were less than 85 years old, compared to 42% survival in the control group. He received the Outstanding Scientific Achievement Award by the American Diabetes Association and was Knighted in the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by the President of the Republic. In 2018 Dr. Ricordi was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors and was appointed to the Italian Supreme Council of Health (Consiglio Superiore di Sanita').

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

