Internationally Renowned Expert and San Francisco Bay University Professor Ahmed Banafa Releases Two Books on Blockchain Technology and Internet of Things

20 Jun, 2023

"Introduction to Blockchain Technology" and "Introduction to Internet of Things" promise to guide readers through the revolutionary technologies that are shaping our future

FREMONT, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahmed Banafa, a globally recognized expert and professor at San Francisco Bay University, is set to release two insightful books, "Introduction to Blockchain Technology" and "Introduction to Internet of Things" on July 28 and July 31, 2023, respectively.

"Introduction to Blockchain Technology" delves into the fundamentals of blockchain, a transformative technology with significant potential in various sectors such as banking and supply chain. "Introduction to Internet of Things" provides a comprehensive overview of IoT, a technology set to interconnect up to 75 billion devices by 2025, transforming our lives and businesses.

Professor Banafa shared, "With these books, I aim to guide readers through these revolutionary technologies that are shaping our future. Blockchain and IoT are not just buzzwords but are at the forefront of a new era. Their applications are vast, and while complex, it's crucial for everyone to understand their potential. They are set to redefine industries and how we live our daily lives."

LinkedIn named Professor Banafa as the "No. 1 Tech Voice to Follow" in 2018. His research has been featured in Forbes, IEEE, and MIT Technology Review. Professor Banafa has also appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, BBC, NPR, Fox TV, and numerous radio stations.

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu.

