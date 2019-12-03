Internationally renowned Mariachi Festival Celebrates 25 Years in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a world-class show Saturday, Dec. 7, by El Mejor Mariachi del Mundo, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán.

The concert is the dramatic finale to the seven-day mariachi festival. Nearly 10,000 people are expected to attend a dozen events taking place as part of this year's Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza which includes student workshops, premiere performances and national mariachi group and vocal competitions. The 25th Annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza will take place Dec. 1-7 at locations across San Antonio. Competition winners have the opportunity of a lifetime, to open for the world-renowned Mexico City-based Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán.

Emceeing the event is ABC Correspondent and What Would You Do host John Quiñones, a Texas favorite.

"This is the largest gathering of the most talented mariachi musicians from throughout the U.S. and Mexico," says Cynthia Muñoz, President of MPR and producer of the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza. "For 25 consecutive years, this event has given audiences the opportunity to experience exceptional talent that represents the very best of the Mexican and Mexican American culture."

"MPR is also working with sponsors to continue the mission of utilizing the mariachi music platform to promote higher education and cultural preservation," she added.

For the third consecutive year, San Antonio-based Gonzaba Medical Group is the presenting sponsor. The company is one of the largest and most successful local Hispanic-owned businesses. Gonzaba Medical Group, owned by Dr. William Gonzaba, operates seven medical clinics and employs 700 people. Dr. Gonzaba is committed to promoting healthy living and an active lifestyle for individuals and families, and is an important contributor towards supporting quality Latino cultural arts programming.

Additional sponsors of the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza include H.E.B. and Valero.

A complete schedule of events is available here. Mariachi Vargas performs Saturday, December 7 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Tickets to attend the National Group and Vocal Competitions Dec 6-7 can be purchased at mariachimusic.com or at the doors.

