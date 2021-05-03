Internationally Renowned Physician, Andrea G. Barthwell, M.D., D.F.A.S.A.M., joins Nona Scientific Laboratory

OCALA, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea G. Barthwell, M.D, internationally renowned physician and former White House Deputy Director for Demand Reduction, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) under President George W. Bush has joined Nona Scientific Laboratory as their Clinical Advisor. Dr Barthwell's decades of experience and influence on medicine paired with Nona Scientific's innovation and passion are expected to have an incredible impact on the industry.

"I first became acquainted with Nona Scientific when seeking COVID-19 tests for my patients. I found them to be extremely responsive and patient-centered in their approach," said Barthwell. This, paired with the quality of their science and commitment to the practitioner make them an attractive partner.

Nona Scientific, a high complexity molecular and diagnostics laboratory, is thrilled to have Dr Barthwell join their family. "We are beyond excited to have Dr Barthwell join us in an advisory role. A quick Google search will show you the impact Dr Barthwell has had on the world of medicine. The fact she shares our vision and wants to be a part of Nona Scientific's future is a dream come true", says Nona Scientific CEO, Mike Palmer.

Barthwell and Nona Scientific both share a passion for combating the opioid/drug epidemic and have dedicated their lives to making a difference. "Physicians practicing addiction medicine have as our motto, 'Treat Addiction. Save Lives.' Critical to that goal is reliable information about what our patients are using and if what we are prescribing is being used as prescribed," noted Barthwell.

While hosting a panel of expert panelists on the topic of COVID-19, Dr Barthwell collaborated with Nona Scientific National Sales Director, Mac McKellar. "Finding that we were in agreement about the role of laboratory science in the treatment of addiction, we both agreed that we wanted to continue the conversation. We are so happy to kick this partnership off to see how we can improve service and add value to the laboratory space," said McKellar.

In coming months, Nona Scientific and Dr Barthwell have plans to use their partnership as a catalyst to help educate the public on a range of health issues individuals are facing today. Be on a lookout for webinars, social media articles, posts and in person presentations once COVID-19 controls allow.

About Nona Scientific and Andrea G. Barthwell, MD, DFASAM

Nona Scientific Laboratory offers a large array of molecular testing panels such as: Respiratory, UTI, STI, Wound and Women's Health. In addition to their drug screening and COVID-19 testing, they also provide a proprietary test, Nona Clear 2.0, that can successfully identify Synthetic/Counterfeit Urine as well as over 20 different forms of tampering of the sample to subvert the test. Nona has walk up testing at two locations and mobile testing units covering the state of Florida, as well as are running samples for physicians nationwide.

Dr. Barthwell is widely published and has served on a number of national advisory boards and committees, most notably for the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT), and the US Food and Drug Association (FDA) Drug Abuse Advisory Committee.

