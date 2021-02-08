Internationally Renowned Physician-Researcher Joins Phoenix Children's, University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix

Dr. Goldman, who assumes his post on April 1, is an internationally renowned pediatric oncologist and physician-researcher whose appointment is part of a long-term, strategic effort to strengthen Phoenix Children's research program, bring bench-to-bedside treatments to the health system's patients and enhance its world-class clinical programs.

"It's impossible to overstate the value Dr. Goldman will bring to our institutions and to Arizona children and families," said Phoenix Children's CEO Robert L. Meyer. "He will stop at nothing in his search for cures to devastating illnesses and will bring a new level of rigor, excellence and inquiry to our research tradition and clinical programs at Phoenix Children's."

"In our partnership with Phoenix Children's Hospital, we seek to advance education and research so that we can provide the very best care for children who need it most. We are excited to welcome Dr. Goldman, who brings a distinguished record as a physician, researcher and leader to his new role as the chair of our Department of Child Health," said Dean Guy L. Reed, M.D., dean of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix. "We are grateful to Dr. Mitch Shub, the previous chair of the department, who has done so much over many years to promote education and research at the College and to advance the care of children in Phoenix and beyond."

Dr. Goldman is tasked with continuing to grow a robust research and education enterprise in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country, and recruiting the nation's top talent. He will oversee a research program that consists of 700 studies, 640 research investigators and 90 research staff members including research scientists, associates, biostatisticians, pharmacists, nurses, coordinators and assistants.

In his role leading the Department of Child Health science laboratories at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix, Dr. Goldman and his team will focus on translational research across all aspects of children and family health to innovate clinical care, advance new therapies for common and rare childhood diseases, and to improve the emotional, educational and cognitive well-being of children.

In addition to his work to advance the research agenda, Dr. Goldman will continue to cultivate and grow the academic mission of both organizations, which currently educate more than 113 residents and 63 fellows.

"I am honored and excited to join this world-class children's health system and uniquely progressive medical school to bring innovation and advances to children and their families," said Dr. Goldman. "The partnership between Phoenix Children's and the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix will enable us to find new, better and less-toxic treatments for children. I'm also thrilled for the opportunity to work with Arizona's diverse populations, to understand the challenges facing individuals of all backgrounds, and to work toward alleviating health disparities and improving care for all children."

Dr. Goldman comes to Phoenix after a 23-year tenure at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, formerly known as Children's Memorial Hospital, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, where he was the division head of Hematology-Oncology, Neuro-Oncology & Stem Cell Transplantation; was honored as the Meryl Suzanne Weiss Distinguished Professor in Hematology, Oncology & Stem Cell Transplantation; and served as a professor of Pediatrics.

An accomplished leader in brain tumor research, his contributions to the medical and scientific communities are significant. Dr. Goldman has published more than 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals and has held leadership positions with the Children's Oncology Group, is a member of the National Cancer Institute's Brain Malignancies Steering Committee, serves on multiple committees for the American Society for Pediatric Hematology Oncology, is a member of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium's Executive, Steering and Scientific Committees, and has served as a faculty member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, among numerous others. In recent years, Dr. Goldman's research has focused on new therapies for pediatric brain tumors including diffuse midline gliomas.

He also is the recipient of dozens of awards including Loyola University's 2020 Stritch School of Medicine Alumni of the Year for Excellence in Research and Innovation, the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation's Pioneer Award for outstanding contributions in pediatric neuro-oncology and brain tumor research and the University of Chicago's Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. He is regularly included in America's Top Doctors, America's Top Doctors for Cancer and in Chicago Magazine's annual Top Doctors issues.

"In partnership with surgeon in chief, Dr. Dan Ostlie, and physician in chief, Dr. Jared Muenzer, Dr. Goldman will enhance Phoenix Children's clinical excellence and innovation," said Meyer. "His work alongside our physician-researchers will amplify our efforts and bring new hope to children with life-threatening conditions."

Phoenix Children's physicians engage in research across multiple clinical disciplines including cancer, neurology, cardiology and pulmonology, and this research is expected to expand significantly with Dr. Goldman at the helm. Indeed, Dr. Goldman's appointment comes on the heels of groundbreaking new research from Phoenix Children's/University of Arizona physicians, including a study co-authored by Michael Kruer, M.D., confirming the genetic basis for some cases of cerebral palsy. This research was published in Nature Genetics in October.

Dr. Goldman's prior hospital appointments include Children's Memorial Research Center, Children's Memorial Hospital and Wyler Children's Hospital. He received his medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed his internship, residency and fellowship at the University of Chicago Hospitals.

About the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix

Founded in 2007, the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix inspires and trains exemplary physicians, scientists and leaders to optimize health and health care in Arizona and beyond. By cultivating collaborative research locally and globally, the college accelerates discovery in a number of critical areas — including cancer, stroke, traumatic brain injury and cardiovascular disease. Championed as a student-centric campus, the college has graduated 593 physicians, all of whom received exceptional training from nine clinical partners and 2,400 diverse faculty members. As the anchor to the Phoenix Biomedical Campus, which is projected to have an economic impact of $3.1 billion by 2025, the college prides itself on engaging with the community, fostering education, inclusion, access and advocacy. For more information, please visit phoenixmed.arizona.edu. (Follow us: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram)

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital–Main Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital–East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and six community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for more than 35 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 850 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

