Internationally Renowned Street Artist 'Alec Monopoly' to Unveil New Mural in Austin, Texas

Alec Monopoly's work continues to receive international recognition and has frequently collaborated with leading luxury brands, art galleries and numerous celebrities.

The mural unveiling will be followed by an exclusive invitation-only afterparty at Summit Rooftop Lounge (120 W 5th St, 78701) with a musical performance by 'G-Eazy.'

To learn more about "Austin Elevates" please visit: AustinElevates.com

"Austin Elevates" will continue on Saturday, November 9 with a FREE benefit concert at the Austin360 Amphitheatre (9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, 78617) featuring live performances by recording artists 'Kygo' and 'Daddy Yankee'.

"Alec Monopoly's iconic work has been seen around the world and featured in almost every top publication," said Attorney Thomas J. Henry. "It is my honor to welcome him to Austin and bring his unique art home to Texas for everyone to enjoy."

About Thomas J. Henry Law Firm

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the country. The firm currently houses more than 175 attorneys and 350 supporting staff in six office locations across Texas in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Austin and Houston.

About Alec Monopoly

" Alec Monopoly " is the alias of an unidentified graffiti artist, originally from New York City. The artist has worked in the urban environments of New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Europe and throughout Asia using varied materials (including stencils, spray paint, epoxies, varnishes and newspapers) to subversively depict various iconic pop culture characters. Alec and his work have been covered by The Wall Street Journal, London Times, New York Post, Rolling Stone, Playboy Magazine, Billboard Magazine, Vibe, The Huffington Post, Complex Magazine, Juxtapoz and The Dirt Floor in addition to a myriad of art + lifestyle blogs.

About G-Eazy

G-Eazy is a rapper and producer from Oakland, California. His first major-label album, These Things Happen, topped the US Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B as well as Top Rap Albums charts, earning him the number 3 spot on the US Billboard 200. His second studio album, When It's Dark Out, featuring the single "Me, Myself & I" followed suit, securing the top 10 spot on US Billboard Hot 100. His chart-topping success continued with his third album, The Beautiful & Damned, featuring "No Limit" which also reached the number 4 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. G-Eazy's next album, These Things Happen Too, is expected to be released later this year.

About SAFE Alliance

SAFE is a Central Texas nonprofit committed to providing safety, stability, and healing to anyone who has experienced violence and abuse. Locally, we provide housing, support services, and prevention programs to stop the cycle of violence. Globally, we engage in conversations that shape a culture free from violence and abuse.

About SuperHero Kids

Superhero Kids was founded in December 2009 to specifically address quality of life issues for children and their families battling cancer and blood disorders at the Children's Blood and Cancer Center of Central Texas.

About St. David's Foundation Community Fund

St. David's Foundation Community Fund delivers the benefits of good health wherever and however they are needed, across the entire spectrum of health-related issues facing five-county areas in Central Texas (Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties). St David's makes grants to innovative organizations ready to solve problems and bring good health into reach for all our neighbors.

