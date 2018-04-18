Internet + Zhiliangzhi Conference to kick off in Wuzhen

Against the backdrop of embracing the great trend of the Internet era, the Internet + Zhiliangzhi (Wuzhen) Conference will be held from 20th to 22nd of April. The conference is hosted by the Zhiliangzhi (Attaining the Innate Knowing) Siheyuan and supported by the People's Government of Tongxiang County, Zhejiang Province. The conference aims to present the Dao of Internet and the Dao of renewing lives.

Day One: A Holistic Interpretation of the Dao of Internet

Dr. Bai Lixin, founder of the Zhiliangzhi Siheyuan, will deliver the keynote report entitled Purify the Xin (the collection of heart, mind, motives, thoughts and emotions), Practice the Dao and Achieve Greatness. The report will shed light on: 1) The entrepreneurship and innovation with Internet at its core; 2) The Chinese culture represented by Master Wang Yangming's Philosophy of Xin; 3) The five dimensions of the Dao of Internet; and 4) The very genes of great enterprises.

The Internet is a major innovation of the present era, whereas Master Wang Yangming's philosophy of Xin is a shiny crown jewel of traditional Chinese culture. The value of the Internet lies in interpersonal connections, and the essence of connection can only be found in our Xin. While the Internet has successfully established links among people, it has failed to find a feasible solution to connect Xin. The Internet has broken the "physical boundaries" and reduced the "physical connections" with a decreased "physical costs". People find it easier to reunite with one other, yet at the same time, they are prone to part with one other. For instance, the convenience of connecting with our family has multiplied by several times, yet how much indeed has our family bond improved? The convenience of connecting with our customers has multiplied by several times, yet how much indeed has our customer relations improved? Though we have established the "people-to-people" connections, we have failed to set up similar links in terms of the "heart-to-heart" connections. Hence, the quality of our life has not been enhanced by a significant margin.

Only if the enterprises can achieve in-depth heart-to-heart connections with their users can they be in harmonious with the users. Neither the stickiness of the technologies nor the online population will last forever, and only the stickiness of the heart is able to sustain. In the absence of the intense heart-to-heart connections, people will find themselves mired in a dilemma with perennially mounting "costs of trusts". Sometimes, such costs could offset the commercial values brought by all things inter-connecting with each other.

When you succeed in establishing connections deep in the Xin of the users, no matter where they head for, you will never lag behind; no matter when the next liner arrives, you will never fall behind.

On the afternoon of the 20th, speeches on the Internet will be delivered by two thinkers from the Silicon Valley of the U.S., namely, JoeWeinman, father of the cloud economics and the expert on the new retail; and Piero Scaruffi, the representative of the Silicon Valley spirit. They will share their insights with the audience on the relations among Artificial Intelligence (AI), new retail, Internet + new economy and corporate strategies.

On the evening of the 20th, the show of Wuzhen in 8 Minutes will be performed. Within two hours, 5 entrepreneurs will present their respective projects of entrepreneurship on the stage. Dr. Bai Lixin will offer on-site response along with numerous renowned investors. They will jointly guide the 5 entrepreneurs to cultivate the Xin, enhance their realm and understanding of their separate nature. During the initial stage of their business, if they can tread on the right first step, they are then expected to set up the corporate genes of success for the enterprise to withhold the vicissitudes of the market trend.

Subsequent to the Wuzhen Conference on the Internet, the show of Wuzhen in 8 Minutes will be upgraded to the program of Siheyuan in 8 Minutes. The program intends to present cases on a monthly basis for improving the quality of Xin for the entrepreneurs so as to smooth their ways onto a great cause.

Day Two: Release of the Blueprint on the Ten Big Industry Clusters

On the 21st, the blueprint on ten characteristic industrial clusters will be released to draw the prominent outline of the new commercial culture in the new era.

For instance, the "medical care cluster". Liao Jieyuan, the pioneer in this field, is a successful entrepreneur. As the former co-founder of the Iflytek Co., Ltd., he was inspired by the painful experience of his cousin's mistaken diagnosis to show the heart of benevolence for the patients around the world. He was then committed to the online medical care industry. Specifically, he set the aspiration of providing easy medical care and orderly healthcare to everyone through the use of 'BAC' (Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing). From the initial Registered Network, to the current Wuzhen Internet Hospital, Liao Jieyuan has broken the barriers to numerous industries through his sincerity. Now in the Internet medical care industry, WeDoctors has already taken the leap beyond sight.

Another case in point is the "entrepreneurship and innovation cluster". In the era of "mass entrepreneurship and innovation", entrepreneurs ought to identify the issues of the entrepreneurship craze. The entrepreneurs are constrained by their limited energy, thus witnessing high rate of failure and low level of happiness. Their start-up projects are of mediocre nature and primitive quality with a lack of innovative spirit and vitality. Zhang Qiang, experienced media fellow and CEO of the Hangzhou Artmall Co., Ltd., has collaborated with heavyweight media groups such as China Central Television (CCTV) to launch the "Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cluster" (EIC in short). He intended to enlighten every entrepreneur on their original aspiration towards the greatness so as to insert the genes of great enterprises from the outset of the business.

One case that is worth special attention is the "elderly care cluster". Currently, China is facing the issue of the aging of population. The challenges faced by the elderly care industry include: the severe imbalance between the demand and the supply; lack of quality and reliable system of services, which leads to the helpless situation for sons and daughters to show their filial piety. Tan Yiliang, CEO of the Jiuru Senior Care Group, has initiated the elderly care cluster. Through the "Institute for the Elderly", he intends to raise people's awareness of the ways to show filial piety as sons and daughters. In the meantime, he hopes to usher in the light of innate knowing to the Xin of the elderly so that every senior person will enjoy their sunsets in peace and grace.

Jia Shaoqian, Chairman of the Board of the Hisense Kelon Co., Ltd., has initiated the manufacturing cluster. Taking the household electrical appliances as a point of breakthrough, he intends to provide warm home services for consumers and to build an ecological chain for the healthy manufacturing.

Chen Yaozhong, Chairman of the Board of the Changcheng Property Management Group, has been committed to building modern communities. Residents of such communities are able to experience that "a far-off relative is not as helpful as a near neighbor" once again. And every community resident can find the "nostalgia that stays in the memory" in the communities.

Zhai Yanan, the successor of the Jingying Group, has initiated the Internet + education cluster to guide the graduates onto the path of cultivating the Xin, so that they could well press the first button in their life.

On the afternoon of Apr. 21, a dialogue between the first-generation entrepreneurs and the second-generation entrepreneurs will take place in the venue. Two pairs of father and son and one pair of father and daughter will exchange their views on the entrepreneurship and ways to pass it down. The entrepreneurship is something that could be learned, delivered, and inherited throughout generations.

On the evening of Apr. 21, Ms. Zhang, Chief Secretary of the Zhiliangzhi Siheyuan, will deliver critical sessions on the core learning method of Siheyuan, namely, the path of Xin-Dao-Virtue-Accomplishment, along with the methods of enlightening and purifying the Xin. Only if the entrepreneurs cultivate their Xin can they achieve a great cause and embrace a happy, worry-free, perfected, and eventually enlightened life.

Day Three: The Wuzhen Initiative -- A Letter to the Internet World

On the morning of the Apr. 22, Dr. Bai Lixin, the founder of the Zhiliangzhi Siheyuan, will have a Q&A session with conference attendees. The Chief Secretary Ms. Zhang will share her insights on the "enlightenment at Longchang that could be learned and delivered." Eventually, on behalf of the participants, the organizing committee of the conference will release the "Internet + Zhiliangzhi" Wuzhen Initiative. Through the People.cn, the release will be broadcasted in live in 6 languages so as to pass the message to 81 countries and international organizations along the "Belt and Road".

