Internet Advertising Market to increase by USD 424.62 billion from 2022 to 2027; Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

04 Dec, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet advertising market size is expected to grow by USD 424.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.05%, according to Technavio. Rising digital transformation is notably driving the internet advertising market. However, factors such as rise in ad fraud may impede market growth. The market is segmented by platform (mobile, desktop and laptop, and others), Type (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the internet advertising market including Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Boostability Pvt. Ltd., Conversant Solutions LLC, Dentsu Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., PBJ Marketing LLC, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, The Walt Disney Co., Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Web Net Creatives, WebFX, and Yahoo. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027

Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

  • Accenture Plc: The company offers intelligent advertising services which help to grow the advertising business effectively and profitably at scale.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type
    The mobile segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Mobile online advertising has become an essential part of the digital marketing landscape. Mobile devices are ubiquitous, enabling advertisers to reach large audiences anytime, anywhere. To target specific audiences more precisely, advertisers can use data collected from mobile devices, such as user behaviour and location information. 
  • Geography 
    North America is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period. With a large user base and high Internet penetration, North America has a well-developed digital advertising ecosystem. Big tech companies, such as Google (including the Google Ads advertising platform), Facebook (including Instagram), and Amazon (including Amazon Advertising), dominate the market. Also, the strong consumer preference for online shopping is also driving the market. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist internet advertising market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the composite internet advertising market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the Internet advertising market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Internet advertising market companies

Related Reports:

The Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 69.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 897.62 billion. 

The online ad spending market share is expected to increase by USD 241.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%. 

Internet Advertising Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.05%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 424.62 billion.

Market structure

14.91

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

CAGR of 15.05% 

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 53%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, and Germany

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Platform  

Market Segmentation by Type 

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Filters Market to grow by USD 6.01 billion from 2022 to 2027; A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Munksjo, ALCO Filters Ltd, and more among key companies- Technavio

Automotive Filters Market to grow by USD 6.01 billion from 2022 to 2027; A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Munksjo, ALCO Filters Ltd, and more among key companies- Technavio

The automotive filters market is estimated to grow by USD 6.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%. The automotive filters market...
The vehicle power distribution market to grow by USD 2.30 billion from 2022 to 2027; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG, and many more- Technavio

The vehicle power distribution market to grow by USD 2.30 billion from 2022 to 2027; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG, and many more- Technavio

The vehicle power distribution market is estimated to grow by USD 2.30 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.14%. The vehicle power...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.