Internet Advertising Market to increase by USD 424.62 billion from 2022 to 2027; Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet advertising market size is expected to grow by USD 424.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.05%, according to Technavio. Rising digital transformation is notably driving the internet advertising market. However, factors such as rise in ad fraud may impede market growth. The market is segmented by platform (mobile, desktop and laptop, and others), Type (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the internet advertising market including Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Boostability Pvt. Ltd., Conversant Solutions LLC, Dentsu Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., PBJ Marketing LLC, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, The Walt Disney Co., Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Web Net Creatives, WebFX, and Yahoo. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027

Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Accenture Plc: The company offers intelligent advertising services which help to grow the advertising business effectively and profitably at scale.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The mobile segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Mobile online advertising has become an essential part of the digital marketing landscape. Mobile devices are ubiquitous, enabling advertisers to reach large audiences anytime, anywhere. To target specific audiences more precisely, advertisers can use data collected from mobile devices, such as user behaviour and location information.

The is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Mobile online advertising has become an essential part of the digital marketing landscape. Mobile devices are ubiquitous, enabling advertisers to reach large audiences anytime, anywhere. To target specific audiences more precisely, advertisers can use data collected from mobile devices, such as user behaviour and location information. Geography

North America is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period. With a large user base and high Internet penetration, North America has a well-developed digital advertising ecosystem. Big tech companies, such as Google (including the Google Ads advertising platform), Facebook (including Instagram), and Amazon (including Amazon Advertising), dominate the market. Also, the strong consumer preference for online shopping is also driving the market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Internet Advertising Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet advertising market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite internet advertising market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Internet advertising market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Internet advertising market companies

Related Reports:

The Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 69.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 897.62 billion.

The online ad spending market share is expected to increase by USD 241.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%.

Internet Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 424.62 billion. Market structure 14.91 YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) CAGR of 15.05% Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and Germany

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio